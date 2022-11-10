MILANO – Markets caught between the outcome of the US vote, still uncertain as regards the Senate, and the expectation of American prices. A still strong reading would give further urgency to the need for tightening by the Fed. Futures on Wall Street are positive: analysts are aiming for a slowdown in the general component (from 8.2% to 8%), while the ‘core ‘(ie without the prices of energy and food, in particular rents) is still estimated at high levels (stopping at 6.6%).

Great concern in the crypto sector. Binance pulled back from the bailout of Ftx plagued by liquidity problems (it would have been a transaction between the two largest virtual asset trading platforms). In a note released Wednesday evening, after due diligence, Binance said it was concerned about the amount of problems that emerged: according to the Wall Street Journal there is talk of an 8 billion hole. Binance has also directly pointed the finger on other aspects: the way of managing client funds, which have attracted the investigations of the American authorities. And so Bitcoin slipped to new lows in two years, below 16 thousand euros yesterday evening, before recovering that threshold.