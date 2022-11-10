The development of intelligent construction in Changsha has great potential

Changsha has been selected as a national pilot city for intelligent construction, and strives to build a model city for national intelligent construction and new building industrialization

(Changsha has held an international prefabricated construction and engineering technology expo for many years in a row. The picture shows the latest intelligent construction equipment exhibited by Sany Construction at the 2021 Construction Expo. All are data pictures)

(BROAD Residential Engineering started construction industrialization exploration in Changsha in 1996. After 26 years of development, it has a product system of 8 generations of prefabricated buildings and a leading information system in the country.)

(Changsha has formed a large number of intelligent construction “trend” enterprises, and China Machinery International, located near Shaoshan Road, has become a leading enterprise in BIM technology.)

Chen Huanming

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated: “Promote the development of strategic emerging industries integrated clusters”, “Accelerate the green transformation of development methods, implement comprehensive conservation strategies, and develop green and low-carbon industries”, “In-depth implementation of the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and innovation.” Drive development strategies, open up new fields and new tracks for development, and constantly shape new growth drivers and new advantages.” Using digital technology to empower “Made in China” and “Building in China” is the “important tool” for implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and realizing Chinese-style modernization.

With the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, 5G, new materials and other technologies with the construction industry, the era of intelligent construction has arrived. The development of intelligent construction is the only way to promote the transformation and upgrading of the construction industry to achieve high-quality development. The only way, Changsha is imperative.

On November 9, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development announced the list of pilot cities for intelligent construction, and Changsha was successfully selected. This means that Changsha is closely following the pace of national intelligent construction and new building industrialization, and has sounded the charge of “intelligent construction, building a dream star city”. Changsha will form a domestic and international influential intelligent construction industry cluster by forming a group of “Changsha Fleet” capable of intelligent construction system solutions; by 2025, Changsha’s intelligent construction industry will achieve an output value of over 200 billion yuan, and by 2030 The annual breakthrough is 300 billion yuan, and by 2035, it will become a national center city and a model city for intelligent construction and new building industrialization.

plan layout

The intelligent construction industry is included in the strategy of “strong provincial capital”

At present, the development of intelligent construction has become a strategic choice to seize the future technological development highland of the construction industry. Changsha has regarded intelligent construction as an important starting point for fully implementing the strategic positioning and mission of “three highs and four new”, striving to implement the strategy of “strengthening the provincial capital”, and promoting high-quality development, and is committed to building an intelligent construction industry highland with core competitiveness. In order to accelerate the promotion of intelligent construction, Changsha has achieved “a high degree of emphasis, early planning and deployment, and strong execution capabilities”.

At the beginning of this year, Changsha issued the “Strong Implementation Plan of “Strongly Implementing the “Strong Provincial Capital” Strategy to Promote Industrial Development “Thousand Hundred Tens” Project Implementation Plan”, which clearly stated that in the field of construction industry, the intelligent construction industry should be cultivated as a 100 billion-level industry, and 4 tens of billions of dollars should be cultivated. level enterprise, implement 10 billion-level projects, promote the intelligentization of construction industrialization, and build Changsha into a highland for domestic and international export of “equipment, talents, production capacity, technology, and standards” for new construction industrialization.

In March, Changsha City held a symposium on promoting the coordinated development of intelligent construction and building industrialization. Zheng Jianxin, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, emphasized that all departments at all levels in the city should seize industrial development opportunities, strengthen policy support, and accelerate the construction of “five-chain integration”. ” industrial ecology, to the broad and subtle, and to promote the better and faster development of the intelligent construction industry; to build an intelligent construction industry highland with core competitiveness, aiming at the “Thousand Hundred Tens” project of the intelligent construction industry, accelerate the construction Construction industrialization upgrade, strengthen technical research, increase new technology integration and innovative application.

Vice Mayor Zhou Zhikai has successively organized surveys or held meetings to study the city’s intelligent construction and new building industrialization work, requiring government-enterprise linkage, strong collaboration, and taking advantage of the trend to build intelligent construction and new building industrialization industries as important pillars in Changsha industry, and promote the industrialization, digitization, and intelligent high-quality development of Changsha’s construction industry.

“Intelligent construction is an advantageous industry with a solid foundation and great potential. It is also a green and environmentally friendly sunrise industry with huge potential. It is also an emerging industry with strong industrial correlation and strong driving ability.” At the high-quality urban development forum, Zhang Yuexian, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government, said that promoting intelligent construction and realizing the industrialization and intelligence of buildings is a new driving force and engine for Changsha’s high-quality development, and a new business card for Changsha to become a national central city. , a new track.

powerful

Changsha’s prefabricated construction industry leads the country

Industrialization of construction, building a house like a car – prefabricating the floors, partition walls, balconies and other components of the house in the factory and then transporting them to the construction site for assembly. The building materials and dust flying all over the sky are replaced by clean and fast, which is very common in Changsha.

At present, Changsha has been ranked among the “Top 100 Cities in Advanced Manufacturing Industry”, selected as a national “Prefabricated Building Demonstration City” and “Intelligent Construction Pilot City”, and has held an international prefabricated building and engineering technology exposition for many years. Relying on these brand advantages and its own industrial foundation, in 2021, the output value of Changsha’s intelligent construction industry has exceeded 130 billion yuan, achieving the goal of “double over 1,000” with an output value of over 100 billion and an area of ​​over 10 million.

As one of the 22 industrial chains that Changsha focuses on promoting, Changsha has formed a complete industrial chain of construction industrialization, and the prefabricated construction industry is strong and nationally leading. According to the data provided by Changsha Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau, there are currently over 400 manufacturing enterprises above designated size in the whole industry chain of prefabricated buildings in Changsha, including 18 enterprises in PC production bases, 14 enterprises in steel structure production bases, and prefabricated construction industries above the provincial level. 30 bases.

Intelligent construction has activated the efficiency of technological innovation in Changsha, and has formed a large number of “tide” enterprises, leading enterprises in intelligent construction engineering machinery such as Sany Heavy Industry, Zoomlion, Shanhe Intelligent, China Machinery International, Huayang International, and Hunan Provincial Construction Machinery. Design institutes and other BIM technology leaders are gaining momentum; Sany Construction Engineering’s SPCS superimposed structure technology, BROAD Housing Engineering’s new silicon-based integrated module building and bolted full assembly technology, Jinhai Steel Structure’s “steel grid box structure” Technology and other national leaders. Changsha is taking the lead of intelligent construction technology and new materials to promote the combination of design, production, construction and other enterprises, and promote the formation of intelligent construction industry clusters.

“Intelligent construction = traditional building construction + intelligent manufacturing. Only intelligent construction can make prefabricated buildings develop in a higher quality.” Tang Xiuguo, president of Sany Group, said that Sany’s intelligent construction solutions have entered the promotion stage, and are in Beijing, Shanghai, Demonstration application in projects with millions of square meters in more than 10 provinces including Guangdong.

Basic advantage

Changsha is uniquely endowed with the development of intelligent construction

“Intelligent construction + green construction”, “intelligent construction + intelligent manufacturing”, “intelligent construction + new urban construction”… Changsha has a unique foundation and advantages to promote the coordinated development of intelligent construction and building industrialization.

Hunan is the only green construction pilot province in the country. Changsha is the province’s green construction pilot city. Changsha Airport Reconstruction and Expansion Project, Hunan Dongfanghong Construction Group Science and Technology Innovation Center, and Phase II of Xiaotiancheng have promoted the first batch of green construction pilot projects in the province. , allowing Changsha to accumulate pilot experience in green construction planning, intelligent construction and intelligent operation and maintenance, forming demonstration benefits, and for the next step to create a new industry with “green” as the background color and “intelligent” as the construction method The model provides a foundation and is conducive to promoting the development of intelligent construction towards green and low-carbon integration.

Changsha’s architectural design information technology is advanced, and the BIM review is a national leader. Changsha is the first in the country to carry out pilot projects of prefabricated whole industry chain intelligent manufacturing platform, construction drawing BIM review pilot, and online dynamic supervision pilot of engineering projects. The city has invested heavily in the research of domestically-developed digital design software, and has formed digital design software achievements represented by PC-Maker, which provide basic technical support for the realization of the integrated data integration of the whole process of intelligent construction.

In terms of intelligent manufacturing industry, Changsha has 1,041 municipal-level intelligent manufacturing pilot enterprises, and 27 national-level intelligent manufacturing pilot demonstration enterprises and projects. The leading machinery enterprise has developed intelligent automation equipment in various engineering construction fields, and built an information management and control platform that connects with intelligent equipment. The overall digital operation capability is strong, and many technologies have reached the international leading level.

At the same time, Changsha is also a national pilot city for the construction of new urban infrastructure, and is fully promoting the construction of the City Information Model (CIM) platform. Based on the development of CIM technology, collaboratively promote the close connection between digital design and urban information, and simultaneously implement the comprehensive development of intelligent construction in building digital technology through resource sharing such as new urban infrastructure and technology research and development.

key tasks

Build a collaborative working mechanism that is jointly promoted by multiple parties

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development requires that the main direction of this intelligent construction pilot is to support scientific and technological innovation, promote the deep integration of the construction industry and the digital economy, cultivate new industries, new formats and new models of intelligent construction, and strive to solve the extensive production methods and labor shortages in engineering construction. It aims to accelerate the promotion of technological innovation, improve the quality and efficiency of the development of the construction industry, continuously build intelligent construction industry clusters, and cultivate new industries and new industries. New business model, cultivate backbone construction enterprises with key core technologies and system solution capabilities, and enhance the international competitiveness of construction enterprises.

In order to complete the pilot task and form the Changsha experience, Changsha has established a collaborative working mechanism jointly promoted by multiple parties. Through 26 special studies and 52 revisions, the municipal government issued the “To implement the strategy of strengthening the provincial capital, promote the coordinated development of intelligent construction and new building industrialization, and green, low-carbon and high-quality development (1+11) Task List”, and passed 13 documents. The introduction and the establishment of a platform to ensure the full implementation of the pilot program.

In terms of improving the policy system, Changsha will formulate an action plan to promote the coordinated development of intelligent construction and new building industrialization in Changsha, as well as low-carbon green development. Supporting policy systems in the fields of bidding, project pricing, scientific and technological innovation, technical evaluation, talent cultivation, and industrial cultivation, and formulate specific supporting policies and measures in terms of land, planning, finance, finance, and science and technology.

In terms of cultivating the intelligent construction industry, we will build the “Thousand Hundreds and Ten Projects” of the intelligent construction industry (100 billion industries, 10 billion enterprises, and 1 billion projects). Promote the integrated development of the entire industrial chain of intelligent construction, and focus on supporting the creation of a number of leading enterprises in the fields of “digital design”, “automated production” and “intelligent construction”. Gradually form a “1+2+N” open development model with engineering general contracting enterprises as “1 core”, design and production enterprises as “2 key points”, and deep participation of enterprises in the diversified digital field. A group of Changsha fleets with intelligent construction system solution capabilities will be established to form an intelligent construction industry cluster with domestic and international influence.

In the construction of pilot demonstration projects, the focus will be on supporting construction units with project general contracting management capabilities and implementation experience, as well as large-scale comprehensive enterprises with the entire EMPC industry chain to participate in the construction of intelligent construction projects. In the whole process of BIM positive design, automated production, intelligent Construction and integrated innovation management of intelligent construction will create a batch of engineering projects with demonstration effect, forming a replicable and popularized Changsha experience.

In terms of innovative management mechanisms, build a digital supervision platform for the construction industry, support the docking of the CIM basic platform, explore big data-assisted decision-making and supervision mechanisms, and establish and improve a construction market and project quality and safety supervision mode that is compatible with intelligent construction. Innovate the EMPC general contracting construction management model, incorporate the main component parts manufacturers or bases of construction projects into the EPC project bidding consortium as an equal market entity, and explore and introduce relevant policies that adapt to the new construction industrialization general contracting (EMPC) project engineering cost pricing system document.

In terms of building a smart factory for parts and components, focusing on digital-intelligence integration of building industry technology, integrating and transforming the production of parts and components, and intelligently upgrading the production management system, we will promote the transformation and upgrading of the smart factory for parts and components in automated production, digital management, and intelligent operation. Build a group of leading intelligent manufacturing digital factories in the country.

In terms of promoting technology research and development and transformation of achievements, build Changsha’s intelligent construction and new building industrialization “specialized, special and new” enterprise development platform, and introduce support for intelligent construction and new building industrialization. Support policies for consortia, market expansion, technological innovation, brand promotion, etc. Strengthen the research on basic common technologies and key core technologies, and issue the “Implementation Measures for Changsha City to Promote Intelligent Construction and New Building Industrialization Core Technology Innovation and Research”.

In terms of improving the standard system, research and formulate the intelligent construction standard system, release the intelligent construction technology and product catalog, improve the intelligent digital integration standard, introduce the intelligent construction pricing system, etc., and give play to the basic and guiding role of the standard in promoting the development of intelligent construction. Gradually form a strong standard system support for intelligent construction.

In terms of cultivating professional talents, explore the reform of intelligent construction personnel training mode and evaluation mode, and promote the construction of intelligent construction training bases. Establish a talent training and introduction mechanism for intelligent construction and new construction industrialization, and improve relevant policies and measures for the cultivation of intelligent construction talents.

On the basis of the eight national pilot tasks, Changsha innovatively proposed two tasks of “promoting the deep integration of information technology” and “creating a healthy development environment for intelligent construction”.

