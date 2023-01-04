On the afternoon of January 3, the city’s new crown epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held, and Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

Yuan Jiajun emphasized in the city’s video conference on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic

Seize the Golden Window and Grasp the Key Work

Ensuring a smooth transition and a stable social order

Hu Henghua made work deployment, Zhang Xuan and Wang Jiong attended

On the afternoon of January 3, the city’s new crown epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held. Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Leader of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, focus on health protection and severe disease prevention, seize the golden window, and focus on the key tasks of “Class B and B Management” to ensure that the epidemic The smooth transition of prevention and control and the stability of social order will ensure that the city’s economic and social development will get off to a good start this year.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each district and county, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone set up branch venues. Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Leader of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, Zhang Xuan, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Wang Jiong, Chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting, and Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the event. Relevant city leaders participated. The main persons in charge of the party committees (party working committees) of Liangjiang New District, Wanzhou District, Banan District, Nanchuan District, and Yunyang County made exchange speeches.

Yuan Jiajun pointed out in his speech that the key to the start of the city’s work this year is to carefully implement various measures of “Class B and Class B management” to ensure a smooth transition and smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, unify thinking, clarify goals, adhere to scientific prevention and control, precise policy implementation, and do a good job in the new stage of prevention and control with a high degree of political awareness and a strong mission. The core of implementing “Class B and B management” is to do a good job in “management”. It is necessary to comprehensively analyze and grasp the situation and risks and challenges we are facing, establish a game of chess thinking, strengthen the bottom line thinking, and form a good situation of unified leadership of the party committee and joint management of the party and government. Focusing on “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, we will do a good job of situation analysis, manage the treatment, drug production and supply, etc., to ensure that the “management” is strong and effective, and ensure a smooth and smooth transition.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that it is necessary to seize the golden window and focus on key tasks. It is necessary to move forward the gate, strengthen early warning and identification, promote the lowering of the center of gravity, strengthen medication guidance and professional training for rural medical staff, and guide the masses to consciously do a good job in personal protection. It is necessary to do a good job in building medical treatment capabilities, insist on setting up and opening fever clinics as much as possible, expand ICU beds, equip enough critical care equipment, give full play to the supporting role of scientific and technological innovation, and implement incentive and guarantee policies for medical personnel. It is necessary to do a good job in the production and distribution of medicines, promote pharmaceutical companies to do everything possible to expand production capacity, do a good job in the procurement and storage of medicines for the prevention and treatment of severe diseases, and meet the needs of the masses for medicines through multiple channels. It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of key groups and key parts, strengthen the protection of key groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, infants and young children, do a good job in the prevention and control of key institutions such as nursing homes and schools and key industries, and implement prevention and control measures for large-scale events and home health management. It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of epidemics in rural areas, make up for the shortcomings of rural epidemic prevention, give full play to the role of towns and villages, and do a good job in rural prevention. It is necessary to do a good job in rapid response to emergencies, improve the epidemic monitoring and early warning system, and strengthen the professional training of front-line grassroots staff. Leading cadres at all levels must command from the front and deploy carefully to achieve resolute and decisive disposal.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that the prevention and control work has entered a new stage, which tests leadership, organization and execution, as well as grassroots governance and service capabilities. Departments at all levels must strengthen organizational leadership, improve the work system, go all out to implement, resolutely oppose formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely shoulder the important mission of protecting the people and keeping the safety of one side. To consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, the party committees and governments of all districts and counties must fulfill their main responsibilities, and the main responsible comrades must take overall responsibility and personally grasp it, and strengthen overall planning and organization and implementation. It is necessary to improve the organization and command system, strengthen situation research and judgment, do a good job in resource coordination, improve closed-loop implementation, in-depth supervision and inspection, and mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties to do a good job in prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the linkage of “three emotions”, do a good job in guiding public opinion, release authoritative information in a timely and accurate manner, comprehensively and objectively publicize and interpret policies, and crack down on Internet rumors in accordance with the law. It is necessary to ensure social stability, maintain the order of the epidemic, do a good job in helping the needy, strengthen social security prevention and control, implement the safety production responsibility system, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

Hu Henghua pointed out that it is necessary to earnestly implement the requirements of “Class B and Class B Management”, insist on moving the gate forward, plan ahead, prepare first, and implement first, and make every effort to protect people’s life safety and health. It is necessary to vigorously improve medical treatment capabilities, give full play to the role of the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment mechanism, improve the first-diagnosis capabilities of grassroots medical institutions, do a good job in the treatment of severe cases, strengthen the allocation of medical resources, care for and care for medical personnel, and maximize the cure rate and reduce the mortality rate. It is necessary to effectively guarantee the drug needs of the masses, support enterprises in the city to produce urgently needed drugs, increase procurement outside the city, and distribute drugs more accurately, so that the people have the drugs in their hands and do not panic. It is necessary to do a good job in health protection and treatment of key populations, provide classified and classified health services for the elderly, young, sick, disabled and pregnant, implement health care for the lonely and widowed elderly, do a good job in key institutions for prevention and control, and accelerate the vaccination of the elderly. It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in rural areas and during the Spring Festival, accelerate the promotion of medical resources to the countryside, and guide the masses to travel in a shifted and orderly manner during the Spring Festival. It is necessary to strengthen information release, publicity and guidance, and create a good atmosphere for fighting the epidemic together and building a healthy home. It is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, do a good job at the beginning of the year’s work, strengthen people’s living security, strengthen production safety responsibilities, and ensure a smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control and overall social stability.