Listen to the audio version of the article

The possible buyers of Edison are starting the engines, considered the potentially most important dossier in the energy sector in the year that has just begun. For now there is no expression of interest or concrete candidacy for the Italian subsidiary of the transalpine multinational EDF, also because there is currently no structured sales process. But the names of the conceivable buyers are now quite well known in the finance buildings: from A2a, up to Eni and the infrastructure fund…