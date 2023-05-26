They denounce threats and online harassment against Daniel Samper

Threats against Daniel Samper Ospina

In this regard, he mentioned that Samper Ospina, who publishes his Sunday political satire column in Cambio magazine, received a threat via Instagram and another via email on May 5 and 24, respectively, according to FLIP’s information.

In one of the messages they threatened to beat him for allegedly “slandering (Colombian President Gustavo) Petro with false” arguments, while in the other they told him that they expect “his early death” and that “he should be imprisoned like the uribestias (referring to the followers of former President Álvaro Uribe”.

“The attacks that Samper has received in recent months constitute online harassment. This violence affects the most personal spaces of journalists, and has a direct impact on their journalistic work and freedom of expression, as it can lead them to abstain to participate in the debate on issues of public interest in digital spaces,” added FLIP.

For this reason, the organization called on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the origin of the messages, since “impunity in this type of case promotes an environment of permissiveness in the face of this type of aggression.”