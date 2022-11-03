MILANO – European equities are heading towards a lower opening, following the falls in Wall Street and Asia following the move by the Fed which raised the cost of money by another 75 basis points. The market was convinced at first, at the publication of the press release, that the message was accommodating, seeing signs of an imminent slowdown in the squeeze. Then the words of the governor Jay Powell they have made the lists change direction (the S & P500 lost 2.5%), confronted with the reality that more rate hikes will be “appropriate” and that a tight monetary policy will be necessary “for some time”. In short, although perhaps of a lower intensity, the Fed squeeze will continue and “the final level of rates will be higher than initially expected”.

Today is the turn of the Bank of England, called to the strongest action for over thirty years: even in this case, the market has fully priced a move from 75 basis points.