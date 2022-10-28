MILANO – Negative European stock markets in the last session of the week following the expected announcement by the ECB, which raised rates by 75 points in an attempt to counter the rise in inflation. However, the disappointing technological quarterly reports, Amazon, Meta and Apple in the lead, weighed heavily, also weighing on trade in Asia, with Tokyo closing trading at -0.88%. In Europe, France and Spain see growth slow in the third quarter. In Piazza Affari, eyes focused on Eni, which today highlighted a jump in profit of 311% in the first nine months, albeit with a negative result in Italy linked to the payment of the tax on extra profits.
Meanwhile, the slight rise in the price of gas continues. On the Dutch market, TTF futures mark an increase of 4.3% to 112 euros per megawatt hour.
The Chinese stock exchanges closed the session with heavy losses, discounting the international turbulence and fears about internal growth after the indications emerged from the XX Congress of the CCP which assigned President Xi Jinping an unprecedented third term as secretary general: the Shanghai Composite index yields 2.25%, to 2,915.93 points, while that of Shenzhen lost 3.40%, to 1,879.20 points.
Opening in red for European stock exchanges: in Milan the Ftse Mib index starts trading at 22,391 points, down 0.88%. A minus sign also for all the other markets: Paris lost 0.46%, Frankfurt 0.97% and London 0.89%