MILANO – Negative European stock markets in the last session of the week following the expected announcement by the ECB, which raised rates by 75 points in an attempt to counter the rise in inflation. However, the disappointing technological quarterly reports, Amazon, Meta and Apple in the lead, weighed heavily, also weighing on trade in Asia, with Tokyo closing trading at -0.88%. In Europe, France and Spain see growth slow in the third quarter. In Piazza Affari, eyes focused on Eni, which today highlighted a jump in profit of 311% in the first nine months, albeit with a negative result in Italy linked to the payment of the tax on extra profits.

Meanwhile, the slight rise in the price of gas continues. On the Dutch market, TTF futures mark an increase of 4.3% to 112 euros per megawatt hour.