The first time he was the one to woo the Lady. In everyday life a normal thing. In football less. Usually it is the club that calls the coach: in 2011 it went differently. It was Antonio Conte, at the time just 42 years old and fresh from his experience in Siena, who called the president Andrea Agnelli, also very young (36 years old), and offered himself. He convinced him that he, the former captain, Juventus since birth, was the right man to bring the club back to win after the difficult post-Calciopoli years. Winning mentality, desire, ambition, perfect knowledge of the Juventus world: Agnelli trusted him, perhaps even dragged a little by that healthy desire to take risks that young people have, even when they hold such prestigious positions.