The swerve to the right by the popular Europeans risks changing the face of Europe

Is Angela Merkel’s party becoming a rogue party? The title of Euractiv, a well-known European information site, echoes the term “rogue”, which Americans used 20 years ago to identify countries outside the international community and its values ​​and principles, such as Iraq, Iran, Venezuela. It is impressive to see it applied to the popular Europeans and to their pillar, the German CDU-CSU, which has always been an icon of moderation and stability.

