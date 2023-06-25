The Swiss travel the longest in summer

flight shame? What flight shame? Swiss passengers travel the longest and most expensively in summer

A new analysis shows which destinations are particularly in demand in the coming holiday weeks and how local travelers differ from foreign ones. And: Working remotely is on the rise.

The beach is calling: in Switzerland, a majority wants to go abroad during the summer holidays.

The time has come: In most Swiss cantons, the summer holidays begin in early or mid-July. From the perspective of the tourism industry, it is clear that these should take place for the first time without any corona side effects after the industry was overwhelmed by the sudden rush of passengers last summer. The result was long queues, lost luggage and suitcase chaos.

