Home » The Swiss travel the longest in summer
Business

The Swiss travel the longest in summer

by admin
The Swiss travel the longest in summer

flight shame? What flight shame? Swiss passengers travel the longest and most expensively in summer

A new analysis shows which destinations are particularly in demand in the coming holiday weeks and how local travelers differ from foreign ones. And: Working remotely is on the rise.

The beach is calling: in Switzerland, a majority wants to go abroad during the summer holidays.

Image: Michael Sweet / fotolia

The time has come: In most Swiss cantons, the summer holidays begin in early or mid-July. From the perspective of the tourism industry, it is clear that these should take place for the first time without any corona side effects after the industry was overwhelmed by the sudden rush of passengers last summer. The result was long queues, lost luggage and suitcase chaos.

See also  Weiyuan Co., Ltd.: Net profit in 2021 is expected to increase by 182%-201% year-on-year _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto

Massacre of Samarate, Nicolò Maja: “My father deserves...

Dr. Pox and Jay Chou in arrears of...

Ukrainian Deputy Minister: Energy transition secures peace

Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors:...

Stadler is working on a major project in...

Bagnoli, crazy costs for reclamation: 232 million are...

OnePlus Nord 3 Exposure: Dimensity 9000 Processor |...

Berlusconi, waiting for the will. The Fininvest node...

How to protect against cyber risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy