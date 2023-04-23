Home » The Tenbagger fallacy – these stocks have multiplier potential
Episode 239

In search of price multipliers, most investors look to young, dynamic tech stocks that promise exponential growth. But the real yield generators may be somewhere else entirely. Today, Holger Zschäpitz is discussing compounders, stocks that make full use of the power of compound interest, with financial professional and Deffner replacement Wolfgang Fickus.

