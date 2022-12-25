The three flagship chips of Redmi K60 support the welder to be stable!Lu Weibing: The more you prepare for the press conference, the more confident you will be

The Redmi 2023 New Year Conference will be held at 19:00 on December 27, when the new K60E, K60, and K60 Pro will be officially released.

According to Lu Weibing, general manager of the Redmi brand,The content of this press conference is so much that he can’t hold his voice. At the same time, Lu Weibing said: “The more you prepare for the press conference, the more confident you will be.”

In addition, some netizens asked how the K60 series images were in the comment area? Lu Weibing replied that he would know tomorrow. It does seem confident.

It is understood thatRedmi K60E, K60 and K60 Pro will be equipped with Dimensity 8200, Snapdragon 8+, and the second-generation Snapdragon 8 respectively. All three are flagship chips this year.The K60 series is expected to be the flagship welder in 2023.

In the berserk mode, the performance of the K60 series is fully turned on without reducing the resolution, so that the game can be rendered in the original quality throughout the game. At the same time, there is also Xiaomi’s self-developed intelligent frame stabilization technology, which can dynamically adjust the main frequency in real time. With the equipped Snapdragon 8 series full blood three-piece set, “Yuan Shen” can be close to full frame for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that all K60 series will be equipped with TCL CSOT 2K screens, of which K60 and K60 Pro will debut with 2K high-gloss screens.

It is reported that the screen was jointly developed by Xiaomi and TCL Huaxing. The two parties established a Xiaomi joint laboratory, and the research and development took more than 700 days and cost 10,000 test screens.

The screen supports 1400nit highlight peak brightness,12bit/68.7 billion color display, full-link P3 wide color gamut, support 1920Hz PWM dimming and hardware-level low blue light.

Lu Weibing said that this time, the K60 will not only popularize 2K, but also upgrade it. It will use higher-end 2K Chinese screens to upgrade the display experience in an all-round way, and continue to promote the high-end process of national screens.