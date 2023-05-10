The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down across the board, popular Chinese stocks generally fell

Securities Times News, on the 9th local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes fell across the board. As of the close, the Dow reported 33561.81 points, down 0.17%; the S&P 500 index reported 4119.17 points, down 0.46%; .

Most of the large technology stocks fell, Nvidia fell 1.99%, Tesla fell 1.54%, Apple fell 1%, Microsoft, Google A fell slightly. Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, New Oriental fell nearly 6%, Xiaopeng Motors, NetEase fell more than 4%, Weibo fell 3.58%, Bilibili, Douyu, Baidu, Ctrip fell more than 2%, iQiyi, Weibo Pinhui, Weilai, and Alibaba fell more than 1%, and Pinduoduo and JD.com fell nearly 1%.