Securities Times News, on the 30th local time, the three major US stock indexes collectively closed up, and the Nasdaq stood at 12,000 points. As of the close, the Dow was at 32859.03 points, up 0.43%; the Nasdaq was at 12013.47 points, up 0.73%; the S&P 500 was at 4050 points, up 0.57%.

On the disk, most large-scale technology stocks rose, ASML rose more than 2%, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Facebook parent company Meta rose more than 1%, Apple rose 0.99%; popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, JD.com rose nearly 8% , Jinshan Cloud and Weilai rose by more than 6%, Shell and Pinduoduo rose by nearly 5%, Alibaba rose by more than 3%, Xiaopeng Automobile, Ideal Auto, and Bilibili rose by more than 1%.