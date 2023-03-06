After much back and forth, the Bundestag passed the resolution in November 2022 To increase the truck toll on January 1st, 2023. The additional income is to be used for mobility across all modes of transport. In addition, a reform was also passed, which should take effect from 2024. What does the toll increase mean in practice and what effects can be expected for companies?

Why is there a toll at all?

In Germany, there has been a truck toll since 2005. Trucks over 7.5 tons are charged. The toll initially applied to federal motorways and busy federal highways, until it was extended to all federal highways in July 2018. The amount of the toll is calculated with the help of a road cost report (WKG). The basis for the toll are the costs for the construction, operation and maintenance of the trunk roads. Since 2022, the costs resulting from air pollution and noise pollution from vehicles have also been taken into account.

A WKG is usually created for a period of five years. The last WKG dates from 2018. A new report is therefore due for the next period from 2023, which has now also been prepared. The limitation of the WKG has good reasons, because the toll is regularly extended and new costs are taken into account.

Who pays the most?

The highest increase in toll costs can be observed in the low emission classes Euro 0 to Euro 4. These vehicles are less environmentally friendly and therefore pollute the environment more. However, high expenses are also planned for trucks in the Euro 5 class with a total weight of between 7.5 and 12 tons.

How important is the toll for Germany?

The income from the toll system plays a central role in financing the infrastructure. Almost 74 billion euros are in the years from 2005 to 2021 by the toll operator Toll Collect to the federal budget been delivered. Until 2011, some of the funds were used to maintain rail and inland waterway transport. This has changed, however, because since 2012 only the long-distance road network has been financed by the toll revenue.

What about the neighboring countries?

All countries in the European Union have their own toll regulations. Efforts have long been made to introduce a uniform toll system throughout Europe. In 2012, a draft of the new Eurovignette directive was presented. Accordingly, trucks with a total weight of 3.5 tons or more should pay a toll in all EU countries. However, due to the high operating costs in the German toll system, Germany was able to enforce an exemption.

Toll costs are also expected to rise in Poland and France in 2023. In France, a 4.75% increase in motorway tolls is planned. For comparison: in 2022 the motorway toll increased by 2%. However, there are also discounts, because frequent drivers should receive a discount of 40% from February 1st, 2023, previously it was 30%. In Poland, an increase in toll costs for trucks is also planned for 2023. Just like in Germany, this also applies to trucks in Poland weighing more than 3.5 tons.

What do companies think of the toll increase?

Harsh criticism has been voiced in connection with the planned toll increase. Above all, the extension to the toll obligation for trucks from 3.5 tons from 2024 is met with resentment. In addition, as part of this reform, the toll is also to be converted into a CO2-dependent fee in 2024, which is also met with incomprehension. In this scenario, companies that use trucks with alternative drives would benefit. However, switching to electric trucks is still impossible for many companies. Critics also see a clear disadvantage for German truck drivers, since a CO2 tax is levied on petrol and diesel in Germany. Foreign trucks can get out of this situation simply by not refueling in Germany.

What are the consequences for companies?

From 2023, a truck over 18 tons in the Euro 6 emission class will now have to pay 18.1 euro cents for each kilometer covered instead of the previous 16.9 euro cents. Transport companies are particularly affected, suffering from the increased costs. The already ailing transport industry is confronted with unprecedented problems: high fuel costs, increased wage demands and inflation are driving the industry into a corner.

Experts warn that many companies are on the brink of collapse. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular, the toll increase could ultimately result in a halving of revenue. In addition, the increased toll costs will be reflected in the product costs for the end consumer, which should significantly reduce the willingness to buy.

What can companies do?

The increase in toll costs is a done deal. One way to avoid it would be to switch to trucks with electric drives. But this is impossible, especially for small and medium-sized companies. The only solution left is to take other measures to adapt to the toll increase. Since CO2 emissions are now a high priority when calculating toll costs, a plan should be drawn up in advance.

In general, from 2023, all major transport companies across the EU will be obliged to Corporate Sustainability Reporting mit Emissionsanalyse to deliver. SMEs can take advantage of this tactic and create an in-house emissions analysis. In this context, digital route planners can be helpful. They calculate the expected emissions of CO2 and other air pollutants before you start your journey. Besides, that’s urgent Funding program “Climate-friendly commercial vehicles and infrastructure” (KsNI) by the Federal Office for Goods Transport, which covers up to 80% of the additional costs. Numerous SMEs have already applied to be part of the KsNI.

Conclusion

Based on a new route cost report, a decision was made in November 2022 to increase toll costs for trucks in Germany. Whereas the toll previously only applied to trucks over 7.5 tons, now all vehicles over 3.5 tons have to pay. CO2 emissions in particular play an important role in the new toll regulations. This means higher costs for transport companies. Thus, companies are forced to pass on the costs, which is generally accepted by shippers. However, since difficulties can arise when passing on the empty kilometers, a certain negotiating skill is required.

Experts denounce that German companies are additionally burdened by the new regulations. After all, drivers in Germany pay a CO2 fee when refueling, which is significantly higher than in many other countries in the European Union. So if you fill up abroad, you keep your costs lower. There is also criticism that the toll increase comes in the middle of an economic crisis. The transport industry has to face significant losses, which in certain cases can amount to up to 50%.