Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shown great respect for Manchester United

Izvor: Twitter/Bein Sports

Liverpool is overcame Manchester United 7:0 and inflicted on the biggest rival the heaviest defeat in the club’s history. For a long time, everything at Old Trafford will hurt what they experienced at Anfield, where Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not want to offend the “red devils” with any gesture.

After the game, Klopp came to the famous “Kop”, where he traditionally celebrates victory with a fist gesture that he punches through the air. This time, he didn’t want to do that, lest anyone think he was humiliating Manchester United like that. Liverpool fans were waiting for him in the stands and called him to celebrate, and he raised his index finger and refused that invitation with a smile. Watch that scene:

