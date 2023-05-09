The total investment of on-site contracted projects exceeds 95 billion yuan, which helps the high-quality development of the service industry in Zhejiang_Hangzhou Net

The total investment of on-site contracted projects exceeds 95 billion yuan, which helps the high-quality development of the service industry in Zhejiang

Scheduling will be on-site.Photo by reporter Chen Lei

On the morning of May 9th, the May scheduling meeting of Zhejiang Province’s high-quality development of the financial support service industry and the high-quality development of the service industry “Hundred Thousands” project was held in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou.

It is understood that in order to further enhance the development level and competitiveness of Zhejiang’s service industry and promote high-quality economic development, early this year, Zhejiang issued the “Implementation Plan for the High-Quality Development of Zhejiang’s Service Industry” (2023-2027) “. As the breakthrough and main starting point for Zhejiang’s service industry in the next five years, the “Implementation Plan” proposes 4 major goals and 13 key tasks in 4 parts. Among them, the main goals include building hundreds of key platforms in the service industry with digital empowerment, distinctive features, high-end formats, and outstanding energy levels; cultivating thousands of leading service industry companies with strong innovation capabilities, great development potential, and obvious driving effects; implementing trillion-dollar strategic orientation Major projects in the service industry with distinctive features, advanced business models, and prominent leading roles; cultivate tens of thousands of urgently needed modern service industry talents with superb skills and outstanding contributions.

At this scheduling meeting, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission notified the progress of the “millions” project scheduling of the service industry in April, and the Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau introduced the high-quality development of Zhejiang’s financial support service industry. Taizhou City, Xiaoshan District, Provincial Rural Commercial Union Bank, and Yiwu Lugang Group respectively made speeches and exchanges as representatives of local governments, platforms, financial institutions and enterprises. The meeting also held a signing ceremony for key projects between financial institutions and the local government of the innovation development zone, and service industry. Among them, 16 silver projects were signed on site, with a total investment of 95.594 billion yuan and a contracted credit amount of 34.394 billion yuan.

In addition, the reporter learned from the meeting that the growth of Zhejiang’s service industry in the first quarter of this year was better than expected, making an important contribution to Zhejiang’s realization of “opening the door steadily and opening the door well”. The meeting pointed out that the current development of Zhejiang’s service industry is still under pressure, and all localities and departments must adhere to the combination of long and short, treat both symptoms and root causes, and study and implement precise and effective countermeasures. Especially around the key tasks of “hundreds of millions” that have just been launched, such as hundreds of platforms, thousands of enterprises, trillions of investments, and tens of thousands of talents, it is necessary to maintain the intensity and pace of work to ensure that the pace of high-quality development of the service industry is more stable.