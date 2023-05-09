A new generation of Pixel Tablet product information accidentally exposed before Google I/O

Google will hold a Google I/O product launch event in the early hours of May 11, Hong Kong time. In addition to more news about the generative artificial intelligence Bard, of course, the release of Pixel series smartphones and watches is indispensable. According to a report by German media WinFuture, Amazon in Japan accidentally put a new generation of Pixel Tablet that has not yet been officially released on the shelves (currently withdrawn), but some product specifications were still exposed by the media…

According to sources, the new Pixel Tablet will be launched on June 20, priced at 80,000 yen (approximately HK$4,650). The new opportunity is equipped with a 10.95″ LCD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a ratio of 16:10. It will use Google’s own Tensor G2 processor (the same as the Pixel 7) and provide 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. Configuration. The Pixel Tablet’s main camera and selfie camera are also 8 megapixels, will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and the battery life can last up to 12 hours. In addition, the Pixel Tablet can be equipped with an additional base, which is convenient for use as a smart home hub. However, the price of this base is not cheap. The price is as high as $129 (about HK$1,012), which can almost buy two more Nest mini 2 smart speakers.

