The transportation and logistics network is generally smooth and smooth, and the results continue to be consolidated

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-25 10:06

CCTV News: Experts said that under the background of coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic development, the status of the logistics industry has been continuously improved, the supporting role has been re-recognized, and the development of modern logistics has also received unprecedented attention. From the perspective of investment, related investment in the field of logistics has expanded steadily.

In 2022, the national policy support and guidance will continue to be strengthened, and the institutional environment will be further improved. The first national five-year development plan in the field of modern logistics in my country – “The 14th Five-Year Plan for Modern Logistics Development” was issued, focusing precisely on the construction of a modern logistics system that matches supply and demand, connects internally and externally, is safe, efficient, and smart and green. At the implementation level, various localities and departments have taken multiple measures to ensure the smooth flow of logistics microcirculation. The transportation and logistics network is generally smooth, and the results of ensuring traffic and smoothness continue to be consolidated.

Liu Yuhang, director of the China Logistics Information Center: The effect is also very prominent, so we can see that since the implementation of the guarantee flow guarantee mechanism, some congestion points, stuck points, and some broken links have been effectively resolved. The guarantee of some related logistics operations has been gradually improved.

In addition, from the perspective of investment, investment in the logistics field will expand steadily in 2022, and logistics-related investment in transportation, warehousing and postal industries will increase by 9.1% year-on-year throughout the year. The core of the national logistics hub has been further consolidated, and the layout and construction of 95 national logistics hubs and 41 national backbone cold chain logistics bases have been confirmed.

He Mingke, deputy director of the Logistics Management and Engineering Professional Teaching Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education, Professor He Mingke of the School of E-commerce and Logistics, Beijing Technology and Business University: The biggest highlight in 2022 should be that there is a blueprint for the construction of the (logistics network) system, and a preliminary logistics network has been formed. The country is now doing hub construction and channel construction, and combining this with major strategic developments such as new infrastructure. In this way, the logistics network is actually a unified market, a very important one on the unified market network. supporting network.