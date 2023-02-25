Bandai Namco announced on the 22nd that the global sales (including physical and digital versions) of “Elden’s Ring”, jointly developed and published with From Softfare, exceeded 20 million.

Nearly a year after its release, “Eirden’s Circle of Law” has not yet announced a large-scale DLC plan, but it is still popular and popular. In September last year, it was officially announced that the global sales of “Elden Dharma” exceeded 17.5 million. However, the sales growth rate in the last six months still greatly exceeded official expectations. In early February, From Software’s parent company, Kadokawa, announced its third-quarter financial report. At the end of last year, it won the TGA Game of the Year Award Thanks to the support, the sales of “Elden Ring of Law” increased again, driving the net sales of the game business to increase by 206.4%.

Breaking through 20 million means that even if you look at all the soul-based games under the name of producer Hidetaka Miyazaki, “Elden’s Circle” can almost carry half of the country on its own. From Software statistics, as of November 2021, which is the tenth anniversary of the release of “Dark Soul”, the total sales of the three “Dark Soul” series and the remake will reach 31 million. Historical data shows that the cumulative sales of “Blood Curse” and “Sekiro” reached 2 million and 5 million in September 2015 and July 2020, respectively.

(This article is reprinted with the authorization of Game Grape; the source of the first picture: Elden Ring)