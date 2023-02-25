Home Sports Inter, the return of Brozovic: the Croatian is ready to start from 1′ with Bologna
Inter, the return of Brozovic: the Croatian is ready to start from 1′ with Bologna

Inter, the return of Brozovic: the Croatian is ready to start from 1′ with Bologna

It’s one of those fundamental recoveries that are convenient for any coach. The return to full service of a player who in the last 4/5 years has been the emblem of Inter, the one who combines quantity and substance by covering the most kilometers of all. Why Marcelo Brozovic became a factor of the team, irreplaceable director of a midfield that has practically never been able to do without him in recent seasons up to the soleus problem before the World Cup and a complicated start to 2023 which caused him to miss 10 games, 45% of those played by the team until Inzaghi’s invention of Chalanoglu play. Difficult to see him miss a match for technical choice, always present and in any case giving everything and without ever playing with savings. After entering the second half very well with Porto, allowing Chanaloglu himself to vary with greater freedom and also giving Inzaghi the option of a double playmaker and being back as a starter with Udinese in the league, now the desire to repeat himself with Bologna is a lot, redistributing owner in a midfield where an element like Mhikitaryan for example is never refusing. In short, the right man at the right timean added value also in rotations, a dose of fundamental experience when you’re still at stake on 3 fronts.

