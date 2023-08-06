Home » The Truck Jeep stops at the Montana Lodge & SPA in La Thuile
Business

The Truck Jeep stops at the Montana Lodge & SPA in La Thuile

by admin
The Truck Jeep stops at the Montana Lodge & SPA in La Thuile

Hundreds of tourists and enthusiasts to whom the brand has offered the opportunity to experience extraordinary emotions on board the iconic Jeep Wrangler and the entire 4xe Plug-In Hybrid range.

Il Truck Jeep continues to show itself in ever more spectacular guises: in detail, it is an articulated lorry with a black livery where the 4xe logo stands out, the new 4×4 according to Jeep, an evolution of the concept of capability that is enriched with sustainability, efficiency and more more safety and driving fun. The new four-wheel drive equips the made in Italy Compass and Renegade SUVs, the iconic Wrangler 4xe, the most powerful, efficient, sustainable and technically advanced Wrangler model, and the flagship Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first electrified version of the most awarded SUV ever.

An authentic Jeep® experience and authentically greenThe Jeep Truck, in just forty minutes thanks to a fully automated process, becomes a 1200 m2 Jeep exhibition space equipped with two LED walls, a Wall Box for recharging the Jeep 4xe SUVs and above all a 9-metre high bridge equipped with seesaw with a slope of 45°. In this configuration, thanks to the Jeep instructors, it was possible to experience the thrills of off-road driving and tests such as the twist, appreciating the proverbial capability that has distinguished the brand for 80 years and which is evolving today into an increasingly green approach thanks to technology 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Resolution 35 of 22/05/2023 - Participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of the CASSA DI RISPARMIO DELLA REPUBBLICA DI SAN MARINO SPA

You may also like

Gen Z vs. Boomers: The thorny potential for...

Those collective agreements that pay less than the...

Resolution 19 of 07/25/2023 – Authorization of spending...

Yuzhou Group Unveils Restructuring Plan and Offers Creditors...

Iervolino focuses on the Briatore galaxy: here is...

Ferrari hurtles, boom in profits (+29%). But the...

The Rise of Luxury Private Terminals: A VIP...

Rai, Laganà: “Merit is now forgotten. The talk...

China Great Wall Assets Reports Increase in Net...

Falling inflation, the ECB could “stop” the increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy