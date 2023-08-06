The Truck Jeep stops at the Montana Lodge & SPA in La Thuile

Hundreds of tourists and enthusiasts to whom the brand has offered the opportunity to experience extraordinary emotions on board the iconic Jeep Wrangler and the entire 4xe Plug-In Hybrid range.

Il Truck Jeep continues to show itself in ever more spectacular guises: in detail, it is an articulated lorry with a black livery where the 4xe logo stands out, the new 4×4 according to Jeep, an evolution of the concept of capability that is enriched with sustainability, efficiency and more more safety and driving fun. The new four-wheel drive equips the made in Italy Compass and Renegade SUVs, the iconic Wrangler 4xe, the most powerful, efficient, sustainable and technically advanced Wrangler model, and the flagship Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first electrified version of the most awarded SUV ever.

An authentic Jeep® experience and authentically greenThe Jeep Truck, in just forty minutes thanks to a fully automated process, becomes a 1200 m2 Jeep exhibition space equipped with two LED walls, a Wall Box for recharging the Jeep 4xe SUVs and above all a 9-metre high bridge equipped with seesaw with a slope of 45°. In this configuration, thanks to the Jeep instructors, it was possible to experience the thrills of off-road driving and tests such as the twist, appreciating the proverbial capability that has distinguished the brand for 80 years and which is evolving today into an increasingly green approach thanks to technology 4xe plug-in hybrid.

