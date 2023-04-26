Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-04-26

Li You, analyst of Ping An Hedging Strategy at Ping An Bank, pointed out that the US consumer confidence index hit a nine-month low in April. Debt ceiling and banking concerns, risk aversion pushed up the dollar. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May, focusing on the market outlook path. The Bank of England said inflationary pressures eased. The renminbi breaks through the shock range, and we will focus on economic recovery in the medium term.

The U.S. consumer confidence index in April hit a nine-month low, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May