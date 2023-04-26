Home » The U.S. consumer confidence index in April hit a nine-month low, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May
Business

The U.S. consumer confidence index in April hit a nine-month low, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May

by admin
The U.S. consumer confidence index in April hit a nine-month low, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-04-26 12:28:03

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Li You, analyst of Ping An Hedging Strategy at Ping An Bank, pointed out that the US consumer confidence index hit a nine-month low in April. Debt ceiling and banking concerns, risk aversion pushed up the dollar. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May, focusing on the market outlook path. The Bank of England said inflationary pressures eased. The renminbi breaks through the shock range, and we will focus on economic recovery in the medium term.

The U.S. consumer confidence index in April hit a nine-month low, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May

Li You, an analyst at Ping An Bank Ping An Hedging Strategy, pointed out that the US consumer confidence index hit a nine-month low in April. Debt ceiling and banking concerns, risk aversion pushed up the dollar. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May, focusing on the market outlook path. The Bank of England said inflationary pressures eased. The renminbi breaks through the shock range, and we will focus on economic recovery in the medium term.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  German Bundestag - EU-Mercosur trade agreement assessed mostly positively

You may also like

NOROO at Fuorisalone 2023 with Mirage

Peugeot and YellowKorner invite 5 photographers to tell...

Possible Rises Coming for Gold? Has the Yellow...

EU Stability and Growth Pact: new diktats on...

The cryptic return of D’Alema. Neither with Schlein,...

Alphabet and Microsoft better than expected, even if...

Boeing: increase monthly production of 737 Max

Gas, price below 39 euros per MWh: at...

Equipped with air suspension, the latest information of...

McLaren 750S: the 750 hp two-seater sports debut....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy