The ultimate development direction of lithium batteries, the largest solid-state battery production base in China is put into operation

The demand for “the mother of electronic products” has increased significantly, and the value of bicycles may increase from 500 yuan to thousands of yuan

New core productivity after heat and electricity, with an average growth rate of over 30% in the past five years

This heavy chemical raw material was successfully put into production, and the company cooperated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to develop related projects

The new energy vehicle purchase tax exemption policy will continue, and the policy has a significant effect on boosting auto consumption sentiment

Lithium battery + photovoltaic + new energy vehicle industry opens up the incremental space for domestic industrial robots

The 14th Five-Year Plan for Intelligent Transportation has been released, and vehicle-road coordination will become a key construction and transformation direction

In the first half of the year, the photovoltaic grid-connected volume increased by 137% year-on-year, and the distributed proportion exceeded 60%

Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, National Development and Reform Commission: Carry out the construction of urban resilient power grid and smart power grid

The ultimate development direction of lithium batteries, the largest solid-state battery production base in China has been put into operation

Ganfeng Lithium Industry announced that Ganfeng’s new lithium battery technology industrial park and advanced battery research institute project officially started, planning to form a 10GWh battery capacity and a 10GWh Pack project, and plan to build the largest solid-state battery production base in China.

China Merchants Securities said that solid-state/semi-solid-state batteries are the ultimate development direction of lithium batteries. The analysis of CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that if solid-state batteries can play and strengthen some of the advantages of safety, strive to occupy the advantages of energy density, and further optimize the rate, cycle life and processability, they can consolidate the core potential customers in their advantageous scenarios. If the performance and cost progress significantly, its market space will expand and become a key technical route for lithium batteries. By 2025, the global market space for various solid-state batteries may reach a scale of tens to hundreds of GWh and 100 billion yuan.

Among the listed companies, Dell has started the research and development of solid-state batteries since 2018. At present, it has achieved the research and development goals of key nodes. The development project of all-solid-state batteries has completed samples and is undergoing client testing. Cable Industry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinlongyu, signed a framework agreement with Jintianyi. Cable Industry intends to invest no more than 300 million yuan within five years in the research and development of solid-state batteries and related technologies of key materials with Jintianyi. At present, the research and development of solid-state batteries The project includes anode materials, cathode materials, solid electrolytes and solid batteries. Hongdou Co., Ltd. recently announced that its holding subsidiary, Hongri Wind Energy, intends to sign the “Cooperation Agreement” with Chaoyi Power, and sign the “3GW High-power Solid-State Lithium Battery Intelligent Manufacturing Project Investment Agreement” with Chaoyi Power and the Jining District Government. Set up a project company to build a 3GW high-power solid-state lithium battery intelligent manufacturing project in the Baihaizi area of ​​Jining District, with a total investment of about 1.5 billion yuan.

The demand for “the mother of electronic products” has increased significantly, and the value of bicycles may increase from 500 yuan to thousands of yuan

Since April, the spot price of copper has been falling continuously, and the pressure on the cost of raw materials that has been on CCL and PCB companies for more than a year has gradually eased. Pacific Securities pointed out that although the overall PCB demand boom in the second quarter also declined, the two offset each other. Under the circumstances, the overall performance of the sector may be expected to exceed market expectations.

Printed circuit board (PCB) is also known as the “mother of electronic products”. It is a bridge that carries electronic components and connects circuits, and is an indispensable basic component of electronic information products. Its downstream applications cover communications (35%), automotive (16%), etc. Automotive PCBs are used in control systems, audio-visual systems, GPS modules, etc. With the continuous improvement of automotive electronics, the demand for automotive PCB applications will continue to increase. Northeast Securities pointed out that benefiting from trends such as vehicle electrification and intelligence, the value of a bicycle PCB is expected to increase from 500 yuan to thousands of yuan.

Among the listed companies, Xingsen Technology stated that the application of the company’s PCB business products involves the fields of robots and new energy vehicles. Zhongfu Circuit mainly provides customized PCB products for customers in related segments of the electronic information manufacturing industry. The company said that it has newly developed some leading customers in the field of photovoltaic inverters, ICT power supplies, and automotive. Zhongjing Electronics said that the company is one of the few manufacturers with the mass production capacity of a full range of PCB products (products include multi-layer board MLB, high-level multi-layer HLC, high-density interconnect HDI, flexible circuit FPC, flexible circuit components FPCA, rigid-flex combination RF, IC carrier boards, etc.); and focus on cultivating and enhancing the market competitiveness of high-end HDI, high-level multi-layer HLC, FPC and IC packaging carrier boards.

New core productivity after heat and electricity, with an average growth rate of over 30% in the past five years

The latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that the scale of my country’s computing power industry has grown rapidly, with an average growth rate of more than 30% in the past five years, and the total computing power scale ranks second in the world.

According to data from research institutions, the scale of my country’s computing power-related industries has exceeded 8 trillion yuan. Zheng Weimin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that after heat and electricity, computing power has become the new core productivity. With the rapid development of the industry, the construction and investment of data centers and other related computing infrastructure have continued to increase. Since the beginning of this year, among the 10 national data center clusters in the country, 25 new projects have been started, driving investment of more than 190 billion yuan in all aspects. Among them, the investment in the western region increased by 6 times compared with the same period last year. Minsheng Securities pointed out that “East and West Calculation” will further drive upstream and downstream investment in data centers. The data center industry chain is huge, involving upstream hardware equipment (such as IT equipment, network equipment, air conditioning/power equipment, etc.), optical modules, optical devices and Midstream IDC manufacturers and many other fields are expected to fully benefit from the continuous advancement of “East Digital and Western Calculation” in all aspects of the industrial chain.

Among the listed companies, the massive data is mainly aimed at the data centers of large and medium-sized enterprises and institutions, building a data infrastructure platform to provide customers with products and services related to databases, data computing, and data storage. Sinnet and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement. According to the agreement, Sinnet and Huawei agreed to develop future projects in low-carbon data centers, smart photovoltaic energy storage, smart networks, Kunpeng, Ascend AI computing industry, and new cloud computing. Business and other fields to carry out comprehensive cooperation in products, services and business model innovation. Shenling environmental liquid cooling products can be used in different scenarios such as data centers, energy storage batteries, and electronic cooling.

This heavy chemical raw material was successfully put into production, and the company cooperated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to develop related projects

my country’s first set of butadiene-based adiponitrile industrial production project – China Chemical’s first-phase key unit of adiponitrile and a series of new material projects has recently successfully opened up the whole process, successfully started and produced high-quality products. On July 31, China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd. held a successful project commissioning ceremony in Zibo, Shandong. The project will drive the formation of a new material industry cluster with a total output value of 100 billion. my country’s high-end nylon (polyamide) industry will use domestic core raw materials .

Adiponitrile is the core raw material for the production of nylon 66. Nylon 66 is widely used in civilian yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastics, aerospace and other fields. It is widely used in car body parts, turbines, propeller shafts, propellers and sliding bearings on large ships. The analysis of CITIC Securities pointed out that the current production capacity of adiponitrile is mainly controlled by three overseas companies, and the global overseas production capacity is about 2.1 million tons. At present, domestic adiponitrile mainly relies on imports. As the domestic adiponitrile project is gradually put into production, breaking the existing competition pattern will effectively alleviate the shortage of raw materials for nylon 66 production in the domestic market.

Among the listed companies, Shenma’s key projects such as the coal-to-hydrogen ammonia project with an annual output of 400,000 tons, the 1,6-hexanediol project with an annual output of 30,000 tons, and the adiponitrile project with an annual output of 50,000 tons are progressing on schedule. The 20,000-ton adiponitrile project of Qicai Chemical Co., Ltd. is planned to be produced on the same line as succinonitrile, and the capacity utilization rate is timely adjusted according to the market situation. Chengzhi Co., Ltd. and the Institute of Process Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have cooperated to develop new coal-based adiponitrile technology and build a 3,000-ton/year project demonstration plant.

The new energy vehicle purchase tax exemption policy will continue, and the policy has a significant effect on boosting auto consumption sentiment

The State Council executive meeting deployed measures to further expand demand, promote effective investment and increase consumption. The meeting pointed out that promoting consumption will continue to be the main driving force of the economy. With the exception of certain regions, the purchase-restricted regions should increase the number of car indicators and relax the restrictions on car purchase qualifications. Get through the blockage of used car circulation. Continue the policy of exempting new energy vehicle purchase tax. Encourage local governments to give appropriate subsidies to green and smart home appliances. Actively develop digital consumption.

Yang Ce of Galaxy Securities pointed out that Shanghai and other areas seriously affected by the epidemic have started multi-shift production, and the industrial chain has returned to normal. Self-owned brands continued to maintain a leading position in the recovery of production and sales, highlighting the advantages of self-owned brands in the supply chain and strong product capabilities. The effect of the policy to support automobile consumption has gradually emerged, and the sentiment of automobile consumption has recovered significantly. The industrial chain fully recovered, offline channels resumed operations to support terminal demand, and the effect of consumption policies was strengthened to further boost sales.

On the company side, Huaan Xinchuang customizes and supplies core display devices for system integrators of cockpit electronic products such as automotive central control and LCD instruments, and provides software system development services for cockpit electronic systems. Customized development of LCD screens has been supplied in batches BYD Han, Tang, Song, Qin and other models; Hexing Co., Ltd. is committed to technological innovation and product innovation of automotive electronic systems and key components, and has formed a core product system such as transmission management system components, steering system components, and automotive connectors. The products are ultimately used in well-known car brands such as Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen; Shenglong Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the research and development and production of components in the field of automotive powertrains, and the products are used in the powertrain, lubrication system, thermal management of traditional vehicles and new energy vehicles. System, brake system, etc., the company has been appointed by GM, Xiaokang, Geely, Ideal and other customers.

Lithium battery + photovoltaic + new energy vehicle industry opens up the incremental space for domestic industrial robots

Xu Kemin, chief economist of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the in-depth integration of digital technology and the real economy, and coordinate the promotion of digital industrialization and industrial digitization. Promote the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Deepen the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry and the digital empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises, and accelerate the digital, networked, and intelligent development of the manufacturing industry.

Zou Runfang of AVIC Securities pointed out that foreign-funded enterprises have been affected by the epidemic in many aspects such as production, delivery, and after-sales service, and their comprehensive competitiveness has been reduced. Facing the opportunities brought by the epidemic, domestic robot manufacturers quickly seized the original foreign market with their strong technical and service capabilities, and the localization process has been further accelerated. At present, domestic brands are in strong demand in emerging industries such as lithium batteries, photovoltaics, and new energy vehicles. The application of emerging industries may open up the incremental space for domestic industrial robots.

On the company side, Hongxun Technology is mainly engaged in the research and development and production of plastic machinery automation products, providing high-quality automation system solutions for medium and high-end plastic machinery manufacturers. It has many mature products such as DELTA sorting robots, and has undertaken public security system service robots. Development projects; Nanfang Precision is mainly engaged in various precision parts products such as bearings, clutches, pulleys, mechanical parts, etc. The company’s new products such as industrial robot RV reducer bearings, new energy vehicle bearings and other new products have achieved mass production; Saixiang Technology provides Key intelligent tire manufacturing equipment, intelligent logistics equipment and its system integration, the main products include all-steel truck tire three-drum forming machine, 90-degree steel cord cutting machine, AGV mobile robot and its system integration, etc.

The 14th Five-Year Plan for Intelligent Transportation has been released, and vehicle-road coordination will become a key construction and transformation direction

Recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Development and Reform Commission issued the “14th Five-Year” National Urban Infrastructure Construction Plan, which mentioned the construction of a smart road transportation infrastructure system. Promote the construction of ubiquitous and advanced smart road infrastructure by category, function, stage, and region. Accelerate the digital and intelligent construction and transformation of road infrastructure, such as road traffic facilities, video monitoring facilities, sanitation facilities, and lighting facilities, for vehicle-city collaboration, and realize intelligent interconnection, digital collection, management, and application of road traffic facilities.

Wang Lin, deputy director of the Highway Science Research Institute of the Ministry of Transport and the National ITS Center, said that the development direction of smart highways is gradually upgrading from the traditional electromechanical system to the digital and intelligent development of highways, focusing on the digitalization of infrastructure, operation status monitoring, management and service digitalization. , as well as the comprehensive intelligent application of highway safety operation and services.

On the company side, based on the analysis of traffic big data, Shenzhen City Communications provides customers with overall solutions for urban transportation, and its specific businesses include planning consulting, engineering design and testing, big data software and smart transportation, etc.; Yinjiang Technology‘s urban transportation intelligent products There are various urban traffic management application systems such as urban traffic intelligent management and control integrated platform system, BRT signal priority control system, etc. The urban brain industry platform built by the company has covered the traffic brain; Geling Shentong’s intelligent traffic solutions are mainly used in traffic Management and vehicle-road collaboration scenarios can realize real-time warning of traffic incidents, intelligent review of traffic violations, and vehicle-road collaborative interaction.

In the first half of the year, the photovoltaic grid-connected volume increased by 137% year-on-year, and the distribution accounted for more than 60%

On July 29, the National Energy Administration disclosed that from January to June, the new grid-connected capacity of photovoltaics was 30.878 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 137%, and the cumulative grid-connected capacity was about 340 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 26%. Among them, distributed photovoltaics developed strongly, accounting for 64% of the new grid-connected capacity; centralized photovoltaics accounted for 36% of the new capacity.

According to data from the National Energy Administration, in 2021, 29.28GW of new distributed photovoltaic installed capacity will be installed in China, accounting for 53.35% of the newly installed photovoltaic capacity. This is the first time in recent years that the installed scale of distributed photovoltaics has exceeded the scale of centralized photovoltaics. Wang Lei of Zhongtai Securities believes that from the policy side, the state and local governments strongly support the county to promote policies and develop distributed photovoltaics on a large scale. In the future, the proportion of roof laying is expected to grow rapidly; from the market side, the cost of distributed photovoltaics is significantly lower than that of centralized photovoltaics. , the electricity price is higher in the spontaneous self-use mode, and the project economy is better than the centralized one. Driven by policies and markets, distributed photovoltaics have a bright future.

Among the listed companies, the distributed photovoltaic business of Southern Grid Energy mainly adopts the model of “self-generated and self-used, and surplus electricity is connected to the Internet”. In 2021, the distributed photovoltaic gross profit margin will be 65.53%; Tobacco, shipbuilding, machinery and heavy industry, biopharmaceuticals, food processing, warehousing and logistics and other industries, the customers served include Dongfeng Nissan, GAC Honda, Sichuan Changhong, Midea, Coca-Cola, TCL, Hisense and other large enterprises. Xinneng Technology has been deeply involved in the field of distributed photovoltaics for many years. It has a relatively complete distributed photovoltaic supply chain and has EPC qualifications. It can provide a full range of services such as roof resource acquisition, power station construction and development, supporting material supply, and power station operation and maintenance.

Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, National Development and Reform Commission: Carry out the construction of urban resilient power grid and smart power grid

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Development and Reform Commission issued the “14th Five-Year” national urban infrastructure construction plan, which mentioned the development of urban resilient power grids and smart grid construction. Combined with urban renewal and construction of new energy vehicle charging facilities, expand and upgrade the urban distribution network, promote the construction of urban power cable channels and the entry of overhead lines into the ground in qualified areas, to achieve comprehensive monitoring of equipment status and environment, active fault judgment and self-healing, and improve Grid resilience. Build emergency backup and peak-shaving power supplies with cities as units. Promote the integrated utilization of distributed renewable energy and buildings, promote the application of active distribution grids, microgrids, and AC/DC hybrid grids in an orderly manner, and improve the coordination between distributed power sources and distribution grids.

Yu Gengzong of Changjiang Securities believes that the electricity consumption of the whole society has steadily increased in recent years, but the electricity supply and demand gap still exists during the peak hours of electricity consumption. On the one hand, frequent power rationing creates resistance to social and economic development, and it cannot solve the root cause of supply and demand problems. Therefore, the efficiency iteration of power generation and deployment in the current grid is urgent. In recent years, the scale of China‘s smart grid market has continued to expand, reaching 79.63 billion yuan in 2020. It is expected that the market size will exceed 90 billion yuan in 2022.

Among the listed companies, Dongfang Electronics develops and applies related products such as intelligent fusion terminal, 5G intelligent distributed terminal, branch detection unit, intelligent switch, etc., integrates emerging energy such as photovoltaic, wind power, energy storage, charging pile, etc. Technological innovations such as digital twins enhance the monitoring, protection, and interaction capabilities of the distribution network, and improve its automation level. Sifang Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the fields of smart power generation, smart grid, smart power distribution, and smart power consumption, and provides products, technical consultation and system solutions centered on technologies such as relay protection, automation, and power electronics. The value of newly signed contracts in energy-related business reached 230 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 73%. In the past 22 years, the company has continued to focus on key areas, winning the bid for the first new-generation dispatch automation system WAMS master station, and the intelligent inspection system for 9 substations in Jinchang, Gansu.