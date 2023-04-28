The unjustified absentees on the right. Excuses: “I usually have Thursday off…”

Majority beaten in the Chamber: 25 find excuses of all kinds

The government goes under the House in the vote on deviation Of balance for the approval of Def and it turns out everything. Well 25 parliamentarians they didn’t have one valid reason for not being in the Chamber for that crucial vote. One was in bathin two have voted (they say) but the system did not register the yes. Another was a Palermo, at the conference of accountants. Luca Askof Forza Italia, in Reggio Calabria, to praise an old petrol station president: “As usual, I thought that the Thursday I would be free…”. Bad afternoon – we read in La Stampa – that of the unjustified absences that yesterday in the Chamber caused the majority and the government to lack votes. Squeri, of Forza Italia, was in Calabria: “I don’t have to justify myself for anything, I had a I commit on the agenda for some time. I’m sorry for what happened, but sometimes it happens that you are unable to vote. I didn’t think that my absence weighed”. What commitment? “An event for petrol station attendants, a category that I hold dear. I took the 5.20 pm flight to Lamezia Terme and now I’m in Reggio Calabria, to a commendation to one historical president. As usual I thought that on Thursday I would be free”.

The young Francesco Maria They steal of Fi – continues La Stampa – speaks of mishap: “I went to the classroom, I regularly took the form by the clerks, then I went to the bathroom and I could not reach the hemicycle in time. Unfortunately, I have arrived at the conclusion of the voting operations”. “Two voted, but the £ button did not work”, they swear by Lega. They are Davide Bergamini and Andrea Giaccone. Damn button. They were in the courtroom, but are not among the votes in favour. They would have reported it right away to rampsrotating president. It changed little, indeed nothing, but better put it in the minutes: nobody wants to end up in the witch hunt.

