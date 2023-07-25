The Unprecedented Jackpots: Powerball and Mega Millions Reach Staggering Prize Amounts

Title: Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.08 Billion in California as Mega Millions Prize Surges to $820 Million

Subtitle: The Largest Prizes in the History of US Lotteries

In a staggering turn of events, the Powerball jackpot in California has reached an estimated value of $1,080 million, while the Mega Millions prize continues to grow, now accumulating a whopping $820 million. These extravagant figures have left lottery enthusiasts across the country dreaming of life-changing wins. Let’s take a look at some of the largest prizes ever awarded in the history of the United States lottery.

The recently won Powerball prize in California marks the sixth-largest jackpot in the history of the US lottery system and becomes the third-largest for Powerball. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles. The fortunate winner is now faced with the decision to receive the total jackpot paid annually or opt for a lump sum of $558.1 million before taxes.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar, with a staggering $820 million up for grabs in the upcoming drawing, scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, at 11 pm. This incredible figure stands as the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and has the potential to become the eighth largest in the history of the game in the United States.

To give you a sense of the scale of these prizes, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest prizes ever awarded in the US lottery:

1. $2.04 billion: November 8, 2022 – Winner from California (Powerball)

2. $1.586 billion: January 13, 2016 – Three winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee (Powerball)

3. $1.537 billion: October 23, 2018 – Winner from South Carolina (Mega Millions)

4. $1.35 billion: January 13, 2023 – Winner from Maine (Mega Millions)

5. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 – Winner from Illinois (Mega Millions)

6. $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 – Winner from California (Powerball)

7. $758.7 million: August 23, 2017 – Winner from Massachusetts (Powerball)

8. $754.6 million: February 6, 2023 – Winner from Washington (Powerball)

The Mega Millions lottery is played in 45 states across the United States, excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. Additionally, participants can partake in the lottery in the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands, adding to the excitement surrounding this record-breaking Mega Millions drawing.

As anticipation grows and the excitement reaches fever pitch, countless hopefuls are eagerly waiting to see if they are about to embark on a life of unimaginable riches. With the Mega Millions drawing just around the corner, one thing is for sure – dreams can indeed come true for those who dare to play the lottery.

