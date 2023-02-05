There are the owner of a lido, a taxi driver from Milan, a street vendor from Rome and a director of a ministry. It may sound like the beginning of a joke, but it’s not. On the contrary these people are inside a serious and complex story that marks one defeat for our Public Administration. For years, the EU, consumer protection authorities, individual politicians, courageous judges have been trying to direct the beneficial wind of competition towards these three sectors: the street vendor trade, taxis, beach concessions (as many as 12,166