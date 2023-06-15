“The US has alien aircraft”, the complaint of a former Intelligence spy

Aliens, a former US intelligence member denounces: “The Pentagon is holding aircraft of non-human origin”

New revelations about Ufo e aliens. According to what he says David Charles Gruschan officer who fought in Afghanistan and a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the United States they would have some in hand aircraft of alien origin. His statements prompted the House of Representatives to open an investigation that should start in the coming weeks. For his part the Pentagon comments: “We have no verifications.”

