Salary increase for House group leaders. Caste is back

The group leaders of the Chamber will have a salary increase

It’s official: Casta is back. After last week’s halt to cutting annuities, the go-ahead for the salary increase of the group leaders of the Chamber arrives.

The Bureau of Montecitorio – writes theAnsa – decided with resolution 45/2023 that the presidents of the parliamentary groups will be paid an additional allowance by the Chamber equal to that already disbursed to the commission presidents, equal to 2,226.92 euros gross per month, 1,269.34 euros net. The indemnity will also come for the presidents of the components of the Mixed group, but reduced by half.

For 2023 the additional allowance will be charged to the budgets of the individual parliamentary groups. Dal 2024 the indemnity will be paid directly by the Chamber. The necessary resources will be drawn from the contribution granted to the parliamentary groups and therefore, it is explained, the operation is with the same expenditure compared to the overall budget of Montecitorio. In essence, therefore, there will be no additional costs.

The increase did not pass unanimously. As reported to theberaking latest newsIndeed, the center-right and Movimento 5 Stelle would have voted in favour, while Pd, Verdi-Left and Roberto Giachetti of IV abstained. Last Friday, July 7, the news hit the news that the Senate Guarantee Council had decided to stop the cut in annuities introduced in 2018 when the M5s was in the majority with the League in support of the Conte I government.

That stop stipulated that the basic allowance was calculated with the contributory method, i.e. based on the calculation of what was actually paid, and not with the salary method, that is, not on the basis of the salary as a parliamentarian received. But last July 5 the Guarantee Council of Palazzo Madama decided the “termination of the effects of resolution 6 of 2018 with effect from 13 October 2022”.

