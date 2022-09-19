This afternoon, AnTuTu officially issued a statement saying that a new model with the model “V2229A” was found in the background. Judging from the configuration information, it is very likely to be the upcoming vivo X Fold+ folding screen flagship. It is reported that the phone is equipped with the most powerful Snapdragon 8+ processor in Android, and is equipped with 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage space. It is the first echelon of the entire Android camp.

Thanks to the strong hardware foundation, this vivo X Fold+ has achieved a total score of 1.1 million points.

According to the Android performance ranking announced by AnTuTu in August, the phone has entered the gaming phone camp in the form of a folding screen, and can be ranked third in performance.A proper top flagship, but also the most powerful folding screen.

Specifically, the CPU score of vivo X Fold+ is 260666, the GPU score is 470982, the MEM score is 189709, and the UX score is 179081.

However, the machine is not only strong in performance, but also brings some innovative breakthroughs. Jia Jingdong, vice president of vivo brand and general manager of brand and product strategy, published a long article on Weibo last night, revealing some information.

According to reports, X Fold and the X Fold+ released this time have solved the problem of folding like never before. The innovative aerospace-grade floating wing-type worry-free hinge solution has passed the 300,000-fold folding test certified by Rheinland, which perfectly overcomes the durability of the folding screen.

This time, the X Fold+ also upgraded the fast charge to wired 80w and wireless 50w, and squeezed out some more space to increase the battery by 130 mAh to 4730 mAh.