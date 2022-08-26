The engineering team continues to prepare NASA’s giant lunar rocket, Orion spacecraft and ground systems for the launch of Artemis I. The two-hour launch window opens on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. ET (5:33 p.m. PT). This will be the first flight of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and full Orion spacecraft.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

A golden sunrise surrounds NASA’s Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft serving Artemis 1 on launch pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 22, 2022. Source: NASA/Ben Smegelsky

On launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, technicians completed repairs Wednesday on the hydraulic power unit of the Space Launch System rocket booster. After completing the final work inside the Orion’s crew capsule, which included loading the Snoopy zero-gravity indicator and removing the soft covers protecting the Orion’s windows and seats, the cabin’s doors were closed at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Next, engineers will close the launch abort system’s hatch and retract the crew access arm that provides access to the spacecraft. The booster and core stage engine service platforms and side flame deflectors have been moved to the launch position.

Meteorologists at the U.S. Air Force’s Space Launch Pad 45 are currently forecasting a 70 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the Aug. 29 launch. The main weather issue for the two-hour launch window was sporadic showers.

NASA is offering a live broadcast of the rocket and spacecraft from the launch pad, and the countdown will officially begin on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:23 a.m. ET (7:23 a.m. PT).