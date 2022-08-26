Pinghu Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau manages “two types of garbage” to boost the ecological environment



Recently, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Pinghu City took the special rectification action for the ecological environment as the starting point, combined with the construction of “beautiful towns”, focused on strengthening the investigation and punishment of illegal dumping and stacking of garbage, effectively managed “two types of garbage”, and kept the environment clean and tidy. Orderly, help fight the tough battle of environmental remediation, and keep the ecological bottom line.

First, the supervision of construction waste disposal has been continuously strengthened. Carry out regular and irregular inspections of construction vehicle enterprises within the jurisdiction, and standardize enterprise accounts and video monitoring systems. Through strict examination and approval focusing on the source, strict inspection and supervision, strict law enforcement and practical effect, the transportation of construction vehicles and muck transport vehicles within the jurisdiction has been continuously regulated to eliminate potential safety hazards.

Second, the supervision of construction sites is often unremitting. Since the beginning of this year, multiple inspections have been carried out on E-commerce Dushan Aotai Construction Site, E-commerce Dushan E-commerce Logistics Industrial Park, Suning East China E-commerce Industrial Park, Yangtze River Delta Life and Health Industrial Park and other construction sites, requiring strict management and civilized During construction, prevent random stacking around the construction site, and ensure the safety of the surrounding environment of the construction site and the passing vehicles on the road. Carry out all-round inspections in the whole area, grasp information in a timely manner, and strictly enforce the law.

Third, new achievements have been made in garbage classification. Pay close attention to law popularization, law enforcement, consolidation and other links, and make every effort to promote the steady progress of garbage classification. Entering enterprises and stores, on-site guidance for garbage classification and placement, and effectively improving the garbage classification awareness of enterprises, merchants, residents, etc.; adhere to the principle of combining punishment and education, and issue a “Notice of Ordering Correction within a Time Limit” to units and individuals who are found to violate garbage classification regulations for the first time , and in the follow-up review, file a case for investigation and punishment for those that have not been rectified.