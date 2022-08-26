On August 26, the urban fantasy short series “Future Store” was officially launched on Tencent Video. The play is adapted from the IP of the same name of Zhihu Yanxuan. The single episode is 10 minutes. Through the innovative perspective stories directed by eight young directors, it reflects the emotional and emotional pain points of the society in the way of combining fantasy context with realistic themes.

Eight perspectives reflect the social situation, and the fusion of fantasy and reality outputs heart-warming power

The eight stories of “The Store of the Future” appear to be independent, but are actually closely linked. Through the imaginative image of “Future Store”, the series provides solutions for the helpless things in life; at the same time, it encourages everyone to actively deal with the difficulties of life and solve the puzzles about family, friendship, love, career and ideals. You might as well take a peek at the first two episodes.

In the first episode of “Secrets of the Office”, the heroine temporarily avoided the improper behavior of the company’s top management through the “sexual harassment stealth lozenge”, and shared the lozenge with her colleagues. Finally, with the concerted efforts of everyone, she successfully promoted the evil of the high-level executives. Expose yourself so that everyone is free from fear at work.

The whole story shows the current female power in a curious way: when women encounter injustice, they will have normal timidity and fear, but after these negative emotions, how to solve the problem is the key. The limited amount of lozenges means that everyone can have time to buffer escape, but they cannot avoid it all the time.

In the face of the remaining lozenges, the girls did not fight, but united and discussed countermeasures, reflecting the spirit of the female group to help each other when they encountered common difficulties. It is worth mentioning that the story does not completely deny the character of men – the male colleague who finally assisted the woman was unreliable in the early stage, and then reversed greatly. In the 10-minute plot, the dramatic charm of the work and the character of the characters are added. richness.

In the second episode “The Confession of Flowers”, the funeral director Huahua is doing ordinary and great work, saying goodbye to the dead and comforting the living. However, this profession has been discriminated against and misunderstood by the people around her and even her relatives. At the same time, she has repeatedly missed out on love.

Gradually, the negative feedback from others made her confused, should she change her career? Especially after getting the answer glasses, she foresaw that she would be rejected by more people, and her career aspiration began to shake. The good thing is that a barista really appreciates Huahua’s charm in the gap between her work and gives her a sense of job recognition.

The story ends with an open ending. Whether or not Huahua and the barista have a spark of love is left to the audience’s imagination, but the sense of self-worth conveyed is beyond doubt. On the road of life, everyone will be questioned and misunderstood by others, and the more this is the case, the more determined the original intention, and there will always be someone who will understand you, understand you, and appreciate you.

In addition, “Future Store” also has magical props such as gender-changing sugar pills, anti-regret shredders, disguise sprays that change appearance, truth-telling wine brewing, etc. These magical props all appear when the protagonist of the episode needs them. , some solve the actual dilemma, and some indirectly help the protagonist to reconcile with himself and the people around him.

Of course, the related plot also affects you, me and him outside the camera. In life, we will not have a “Future Store” to solve problems, but we can recognize and understand our own predicament by watching “Future Store”, and sort out a clearer forward strategy. This is also the spark generated by the play’s fusion of fantasy context and realistic themes, and the healing and heart-warming power it outputs.

Young directors join hands with video and content platforms to create a new path for high-quality video production

The eight-episode story of “Future Store” exaggerates the cross-section of urban life like an eight prism. It not only satisfies people’s curiosity, but also touches the life focus of society. To achieve this effect, it is inseparable from the intensive cultivation of the team behind the scenes.

In order to fully magnify the characteristics of the drama’s eight prisms, the set has a refreshing feeling. After communicating with the producer and the team, Liu Xu, the founder of the development and production company of “Future Store” and the producer of the drama, Liu Xu, decided to Eight single-episode stories are directed by eight emerging directors.

Compared with other short plays, “Future Store” is different in the way and concept of creation. On the one hand, since each episode is an independent story, the creator must complete the main line contradiction, character building, suspense blank and other drama settings within 10 minutes. An unrestrained imagination, but also a nuanced and original observation of life.

In order to ensure the characteristics and quality of a single episode, and at the same time to ensure that all stories are carried out under a relatively unified style and standard framework, Groundhog Films also strictly controlled the selection of directors and story ideas, and finally locked in eight Excellent young directors and eight fresh fantasy story ideas.

Huang Xiaopeng, the director of “Brother Romance”, is the co-director of the movie “The King of New Comedy”. He is good at reality-themed comedy, and his work has won many domestic film festival awards; Wang Tianwei, the director of “Meet the Future”, is shooting “Detective Chinatown” The second part of the online drama, its earlier works have also won many foreign awards; Yan Dongxu, the director of “Pine Brothers”, is the screenwriter of the movie “The Wandering Earth”.

In addition, directors Guan Tian, ​​Wei Xinlan, Liang Ce, Shen Chen, and Yin Hang have either made their debut at FIRST Youth Film Festival, Shanghai Film Festival, Beijing Film Festival, Pingyao Film Festival and other well-known film festivals at home and abroad, or have filmed A tear-jerking commercial. In addition, powerful actors Wang Chaowei, Liu Weizhou, Pu Tuo, Cai Shaotian, Cao Xian, Ding He, Yang Jianmeng, Wei Chenghan, Li Mojin, Fei Xinjie, Zhao Wanlushan, Chen Xuanyu and Wu Yao also contributed superb acting skills. Such an excellent behind-the-scenes team undoubtedly fully guarantees the quality of “Future Store”.

Since 2021, the short drama has developed rapidly, and in 2022, the short drama track has become one of the most watched and popular tracks in the industry. Nowadays, with the increasing number of entrants and works, boutiqueization has become an inevitable trend in the development of short dramas.

From this point of view, through the broadcast of “Future Store”, it is likely that “professional content platforms will provide IP, contracted by dynamic and creative emerging film and television companies, and talented and enthusiastic young creators to shoot or jointly shoot. The link linkage mode of “video platform broadcast” has become a new path for the standardized production of short dramas in the future.

In the next 2 weeks, “Future Store”, produced by Tencent Video and Zhihu, and developed and produced by Landhunter Pictures, will continue to be “open” on Tencent Video, looking forward to it bringing more “good things” to the off-screen We input a steady stream of growth energy.

责编：张晓荣 ]