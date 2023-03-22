joke or not? A parody of Harry’s memoir, Spare, is slated to hit bookstores in April. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan are already being badly targeted in the Markle description.

Prince Harry had to take a lot of criticism after the publication of his memoirs “Reserve”. Royals-Fans were not only appalled that he was again the British royal family around his father King Charles III. attacked, but also, for example reported intimate things like frostbite on his penis. Also the Cult series “South Park” made fun of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after the revelations. Now the Duke of Sussex is said to be mercilessly mocked again.

Prince Harry mocks ‘Spare’ in memoir parody

Because apparently a parody book on Prince Harry’s memoirs is planned. The author is Bruno Vincent, who has already made fun of works by the British author Enid Blyton in the past. It is to be published by the publishing house “Little, Brown”, which “Hatchet”group belongs. This advertises the book with the title “Spare Us! A Harrody” (in German: “Spare us! A Harrodie”) with the words: “Be [Prinz Harrys] Life was a constant barrage of press meddling and manipulating him. Until he finally demanded that this stop. To get the privacy he so craved, he wrote a book that delved deep into the castle walls, laying bare every argument, brawl, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug, and tearful wedding rehearsal so that the world can enjoy it. Everything for privacy!” This also alludes to Harry’s decision to emigrate to the United States with Ms. Meghan and lead a life there away from royal obligations and the British press.

April fool? According to the media, “Spare Us! A Harrody” will be available from April 1st, 2023

According to the publisher “Little, Brown”, the new book will be published on April 1, 2023. It is not entirely impossible that the parody is just an early April Fool’s joke. Some Twitter users also speculated about it. “Does that really exist? I would buy it!” Says one comment, for example. “I hope this isn’t an April Fool’s joke… willing to pay any amount of money to read this book,” said another Royals fan. The book can actually already be pre-ordered on various platforms. However, “Hachette” gives the release date as April 6th. Cost: just under 10 pounds (equivalent to around 11 euros). In the cover photo, Prince Harry can be seen with tape covering his mouth. Regardless of whether the parody book actually appears in the end, Prince Harry is likely to be less than pleased about the renewed mockery of him.

He was born into an ancient powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet. ❌ Spare Us!: A Harrody is out 1 April 2023 Pre-order @Waterstones now: https://t.co/dkH6fIVZWd pic.twitter.com/Vy2w6EmI29 — Little, Brown UK (@LittleBrownUK) March 21, 2023

