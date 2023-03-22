Home News In Crimea, Russian rescuers refused to help a woman collect mercury spilled in her apartment
A rather interesting message was posted on the forums of temporarily occupied Sevastopol. A local resident accidentally broke a mercury thermometer in her apartment. Understanding the danger of the situation, she tried not only to collect the toxic metal, but also to call some service that would carry out the demercurization of the premises (a set of measures aimed at reducing the concentration of mercury vapor in the air of the premises to the maximum permissible level). However, as reported by the Association for the Reintegration of Crimea, which monitors the situation on the peninsula, it turned out that no one can do this in the city captured by the Rashists. And this is taking into account the incident two years ago, when several kilograms of mercury were spilled at summer cottages.

As the association writes, representatives of the rescuers of the occupied Crimea recommended the woman to watch an educational video on the Internet and “deal with the problem on her own.”

In addition, in the occupied Sevastopol, as it happened to be revealed thanks to the “garbage collapse”, there is no rodent control service. If rats are found in the house, the occupiers will also, obviously, advise the residents to watch an educational video.

“FACTS” previously reported that in one of the houses of Buchi near Kyiv, where the Rashists lived during the occupation, sappers found a laboratory flask with mercury, which they brought from Chernobyl.

