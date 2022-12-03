02 December 2022 10:36

If the Americans had not yet understood Emmanuel Macron’s “en même temps” approach (at the same time), which has become his “ideological signature”, they certainly did so on the occasion of his official visit to the United States.

On the first day of his stay, November 30, Macron uttered very harsh words regarding the US policy of support for American companies, judged “super aggressive” and even likely to “break the West”. Some worried American friends immediately called me to ask me if Macron had any intention of going to confrontation with those words.

But here came the change of tone the following day: Macron spoke profusely of the centuries-old friendship between France and the United States, forged in blood, with a promise of “sincerity” and “frankness” and a “strategic clarity” on the argument of contention, namely the Law on the reduction of inflation which until the day before had been considered an act of “protectionism”.

No illusions

What happened in the meantime? Was Macron’s communication strategy in two stages? Or has Joe Biden really provided the expected answers? In reality, the explanation lies elsewhere.

The answer, in fact, is in Europe. The French delegation certainly had no illusions about its ability to influence a US law already voted and which figures among the successes of the Biden administration: almost 400 billion dollars in aid for the reindustrialization of the United States and for the ecological transition.