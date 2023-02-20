Home Business The war stops only by not sending weapons to Kiev
by admin
In ROME in SANTI APOSTOLI SQUARE at 3 pm

Our mobilization today is the result of the most advanced political point of view. We all have to participate and get involved. WE WANT TO STOP SANCTIONS AND THE SENDING OF WEAPONS TO WORK FOR PEACE, RESTORE DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS, GET BACK CHEAP GAS and SAVE ITALY. Saturday 25 February We are waiting for you in ROME in PIAZZA SANTI APOSTOLI at 3 pm.

