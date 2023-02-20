Telecom Italia TIM records a decrease of around 3%. UniCredit is in the red, while Enel gains 1%. Wall Street will be closed today for holidays

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres show minimal changes in the first session of the week. The day will be devoid of indications of Wall StreetThat will be closed for holidays.

At 11.30 the FTSEMib it was down 0.04% to 27,741 points, after fluctuating between a low of 27,686 points and a high of 27,852 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.03%. Opposite trend for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.06%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,06%).

Il bitcoin nearly 25,000 dollars (over 23,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it fell below 185 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP remaining below 4.3%.

L’euro it is back below $1.07.

Telecom Italia TIM recorded a drop of 2.78% to 0.3048 euro. According to what was written in Il Sole24Ore, uncertainties remain over the weekend about an offer from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for the telephone company’s network infrastructure, pending the board of directors meeting on February 24, called to decide on the offer non-binding receipt from KKR. Meanwhile, after the release of the financial results for the year 2022, Fitch’s analysts confirmed the “BB-” rating. However, experts do not rule out a possible improvement in the outlook from “Negative” to “Stable” should the telephone company confirm its recent EBITDA trend, supported by an improvement in domestic activities and stronger cash generation.

Down UniCredit (-1,12% a 19,338 euro). On 27 February 2023, the institute led by Andrea Orcel will enter the Euro STOXX 50 index to replace Linde.

In red General Bank (-1,79% a 33,39 euro). The company has distributed the second tranche of the dividend for the 2021 financial year for an amount of 0.8 euros per share.

Enel gains 1.01% to 5.407 euros. The electricity giant announced that its subsidiary Enel Argentina has signed and finalized an agreement for the sale of the 75.7% stake held by the group in the thermoelectric generation company Enel Generación Costanera. At the same time, Enel signed the agreement for the sale of the 41.2% held in the Central Dock Sud thermoelectric generation company. The total consideration amounts to 102 million dollars.

All’Euronext Growth Milan does not stop the run of Ulisse Biomed (+8,18% a 3,175 euro), after last week’s jump. The price of the share went from 1.064 euros at the close of 10 February 2023 to 2.935 euros on 17 February.

Also focus on Digital360 (+6,72% a 5,08 euro)after the release of the preliminary results for 2022, which closed with revenues up by 85% and EBITDA up by 75%.

Suspended upwards SolidWorld Group (+26.1% theoretical progress).



