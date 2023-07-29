Home » The White House Monitoring Gasoline Prices Amidst Concerns of Rising Costs
The White House Monitoring Gasoline Prices Amidst Concerns of Rising Costs

Title: White House Keeps Vigilant Eye on Soaring Gasoline Prices, Assessing Potential Policy Response

The White House closely monitors the surge in gasoline prices and President Joe Biden’s top advisers provide regular briefings on the matter, according to a senior administration official. Despite the stability currently observed, given the peak of air conditioning and driving season along with a robust economy driving increased energy consumption, Biden’s advisors remain vigilant regarding the situation.

“The irony is that the strength of the economy generates higher prices,” remarked the official, highlighting the direct correlation between the president’s performance and the associated price spikes. As a result, the administration acknowledges the economic factor influencing the escalating costs.

Experts attribute the recent 15-cent increase in gasoline prices to a combination of factors. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia’s decision to reduce supply, combined with extreme heat impacting oil refineries, and optimistic forecasts for the global economy have all contributed to the surge.

Despite the recent rise, gasoline prices remain considerably lower compared to the same period last year. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average stood 54 cents higher a year ago.

Should gasoline prices reach a threshold that necessitates a response, the Biden administration has several potential courses of action. These include halting open market oil purchases to replenish the country’s emergency reserves or seeking increased production from major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, the official did not disclose the specific price point that would trigger such measures.

While the White House remains attentive to the current situation, it is imperative to note that no specific policy response has been announced by the administration at this time. Continued monitoring and assessment of the evolving gasoline price scenario will guide any future decision-making.

