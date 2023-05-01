The won bet of the youngest brand of the Vw group

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cupra appeared on the market only in 2018 as a brand of the Volkswagen group, thus dissociating itself from Seat. Since then the brand has recorded a total of 300,000 units sold. This is because since its debut it has stood out for its extreme design and sports performance linked to electrification. The style of the Cupra is defined, also through details, in a distinctive and recognizable way. It is no coincidence that the two models that express today what the future of Cupra will be are the two electric ones: the Born, already on sale, and the Tavascan, the coupe SUV that made its preview debut in Berlin last week in view of the actual launch estimated at the beginning of 2024 at prices to be defined. A successful formula that of Cupra which in 2022 recorded record deliveries of 152,900 units, up by 92.7%. Italy is the fourth global market after Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, but ahead of France to which Cupra adds a rate of internationality that is constantly growing: Mexico (+ 120%) Turkey (+ 879%) and Israel (+ 138%).

The global expansion of the Barcelona brand has gained further momentum with both the entry into the Australian market and the electrified breakthrough.