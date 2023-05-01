Home » The won bet of the youngest brand of the Vw group
Business

The won bet of the youngest brand of the Vw group

by admin
The won bet of the youngest brand of the Vw group

The story and the numbers

Over 300 thousand

by Corrado Canali

A Cupra Born on the assembly line at a Volkswagen plant (AFP)

Cupra appeared on the market only in 2018 as a brand of the Volkswagen group, thus dissociating itself from Seat. Since then the brand has recorded a total of 300,000 units sold. This is because since its debut it has stood out for its extreme design and sports performance linked to electrification. The style of the Cupra is defined, also through details, in a distinctive and recognizable way. It is no coincidence that the two models that express today what the future of Cupra will be are the two electric ones: the Born, already on sale, and the Tavascan, the coupe SUV that made its preview debut in Berlin last week in view of the actual launch estimated at the beginning of 2024 at prices to be defined. A successful formula that of Cupra which in 2022 recorded record deliveries of 152,900 units, up by 92.7%. Italy is the fourth global market after Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, but ahead of France to which Cupra adds a rate of internationality that is constantly growing: Mexico (+ 120%) Turkey (+ 879%) and Israel (+ 138%).

The global expansion of the Barcelona brand has gained further momentum with both the entry into the Australian market and the electrified breakthrough.

Find out more
See also  Mcc, the board of directors expires today. The nomination match with Bari

You may also like

The Certificate Journal n.791 is out

Milan, turning point on the renewal of Leao....

Byd, Chinese cars designed for Europeans Electric, hi-tech...

Spot gold trading reminder: Fed rate hike expectations...

Glencore aims to double in Portovesme, a 5...

Changing of the guard: New boss at Thyssen-Krupp

Government-unions: divided on the new measures of the...

MediaTek releases Dimensity 7050 processor_Sina Technology_Sina.com

Shoe chain Reno also files for bankruptcy in...

Bank of Italy raises the alarm, thousands of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy