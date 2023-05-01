Asian tiger mosquito in the garden: Be sure to take these protective measures!

The Asian tiger mosquito is spreading throughout Europe – they can now be found in more and more federal states. This tropical species can transmit certain serious diseases. Populations of the tiger mosquito have already established themselves in this country. It is therefore all the more important that the representatives of this species can be recognized and that specific measures are taken to prevent the tiger mosquito from spreading in the garden.

Recognize the Asian tiger mosquito

The Asian tiger mosquito, as its name suggests, is native to South Asia. It has a black body and white stripes on its back, and is smaller than the native mosquito species. It grows to a maximum of 1 cm long and is diurnal. It is also considered aggressive, which means it stings as soon as it lands on the body.

That’s how dangerous the tiger mosquito bites are

Their bites are considered harmless in the sense that they are no different from other mosquito bites. However, the tiger mosquito is considered dangerous because it can transmit certain diseases. A prerequisite for this is that she stings a sick person first, and then a healthy one. It can become a carrier only in summer when it is hot. Although the number of mosquitoes in Germany has increased in recent years, the risk of transmission was classified by experts as low.

Prevent the Asian tiger mosquito from laying its eggs in the garden

Nevertheless, attempts are being made nationwide to prevent the spread in order to reduce the risk. It is very important, for example, that every garden owner takes certain measures in their own outdoor area.

These include, among others:

Recognizing and preventing potential breeding grounds for the tiger mosquito in the garden

The tiger mosquito prefers still water where it can lay its eggs. So check if you have one or more of the following water points in the garden:

Rain barrels without a lid

Buckets or other containers without lids where rainwater could collect.

Vases or watering cans on the balcony or garden table.

Hanging bird bath

Potted plants with coasters

Bumps in the lawn where water collects

Water features and garden ponds with standing water

1. Never leave rain barrels, buckets or other containers uncovered. Empty and regularly clean vases, watering cans and bottles on the patio table where water may collect.

2. Even small amounts of water are sufficient for laying eggs. So if you are not using certain containers at the moment, then take them to the garden shed or conservatory.

3. Change the water in the bird baths daily and clean them at least once a week. This measure also protects the birds, because the bacteria in standing water can cause various serious diseases.

4. The same goes for the saucers on potted plants: they should be emptied regularly and cleaned once a week. On the one hand, you prevent mosquitoes and other insects from laying their eggs, and on the other hand, you prevent waterlogging and rotting of the soil.

5. Now is also the right time to straighten an uneven lawn and fill holes with a sand mixture. Because standing water can also collect there. Good drainage of the garden soil is also important for grasses and plants.

6. Always drain and cover water features and garden ponds when not in use. The same applies to paddling pools, pools, swimming ponds and whirlpools.

Plant anti-mosquito plants around various water sources in the garden

Herbs like eucalyptus, basil, and lavender can keep mosquitoes away from potential breeding sites in the garden. But you can also plant these medicinal plants around the terrace to drive away mosquitoes. It is better not to use homemade mosquito traps and therefore use them

Asian tiger mosquito found in the garden: what to do?

Anyone who sees an Asian tiger mosquito in the garden can photograph it and send the photo to the local authorities. In the federal states where the mosquitoes have already hibernated and where there are existing populations, there are often experts who can help to combat them. They set traps in the garden and check possible breeding grounds for signs of tiger mosquitoes. So if you suspect mosquitoes in your garden, you can contact the local authorities.