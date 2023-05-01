That’s why hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards!

fans of birdwatching they will know that hummingbirds are the only birds that they can fly backwards; however, it is not public knowledge why they succeed… Until today!

Thanks to the complex system of nerves and muscles supplied to hummingbirds, the wings of these birds move in a precise and rapid manner, so as to be able to allow the birds in question to generate forward or backward thrustdepending on the intent, without too many problems.

In addition, they have a very aerodynamic skeletal structure and this allows them to move at will in the air; aided by the long and narrow wings, capable of generating a greater thrust and performing from 12 to 80 beats per second.

Hummingbirds also have a peculiar dead tongue: it is able to smoothly suck nectar from flowers too while they are flying backwardsthanks to the long and thin organ of taste.

In short, this species of birds, known by the name of Trochilids, are something unique in the animal world; think that the specimens weigh between 2.5 and 6.5 grams and reach lengths between 6 and 12 cm. As you can imagine they are numbered among the smallest birds in the world.