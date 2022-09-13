On the 13th, the Xi’an Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics released the CPI data of Xi’an in August. In August, Xi’an’s consumer price rose by 2.9% year-on-year, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. It was down 0.2% month-on-month.

From a year-on-year perspective, the prices of eight major categories of goods and services fell by seven liters and one drop. Among them, education, culture and entertainment led the way, followed by food, tobacco and alcohol. The price of medical care fell by 0.1% year-on-year.

From a month-on-month perspective, the prices of eight major categories of goods and services have “three rises, two levels and three falls”. Among them, the prices of food, tobacco and alcohol, which have increased the most, have risen by 0.2%; the prices of transportation and communications, which have fallen the most, have fallen by 1.4%.

In August, food prices rose by 0.2% month-on-month, and the prices of 14 types of food showed “nine rises and five drops”. Among them, eggs have the largest increase, and 8 types of food such as aquatic products, vegetables and edible fungi have increased between 0.1% and 2.2%; the price of potatoes has dropped the most, down 8.5%, and the prices of 4 types of food such as milk and grain The decline was between 1.2% and 1.9%.

In August, the price of pork in the market adjusted somewhat. The prices of pork ham, pork belly and pork ribs, the main pork varieties monitored, dropped by 5.8%, 4.6% and 3.0% respectively, driving the price of pork to drop by 4.5% month-on-month.

Affected by the hot weather, the transportation and storage costs of fresh vegetables have risen, causing the prices of some vegetables such as cucumbers and beans to climb. The prices of 24 kinds of fresh vegetables monitored were “12 liters, 1 level and 11 drops” compared with the previous month.

In summer, the growth of fresh bacteria is limited, the storage cost increases, and the price of fresh bacteria increases month-on-month. Meanwhile, egg prices rose 7.6% month-on-month.

As the province’s sweet potato matures and goes on the market, the market supply increases, and the average monthly price of sweet potato drops from 7.13 yuan/kg to 5.77 yuan/kg, a month-on-month decrease of 19.2%.

In August, non-food prices in Xi’an fell by 0.3% month-on-month. Affected by the decline in international crude oil prices, domestic refined oil prices fell again following the previous month. Among them, gasoline and diesel prices fell by 4.9% and 5.2% month-on-month respectively, driving the price of transportation fuels to drop by 4.7% month-on-month.

In August, the epidemic spread in some parts of the country, and related industries were greatly affected. Business promotions attracted customers, and the prices of air tickets and car rentals dropped significantly. Among them, the price of Xi’an-Beijing, Xi’an-Shanghai, Shanghai-Xi’an air tickets decreased by 39.8%, 23.4% and 26.9% respectively from the previous month, driving the price of air tickets to drop by 15.7% month-on-month; car rental prices decreased by 7.9% month-on-month. (Ma Zhao, reporter from all media of Xi’an Press)