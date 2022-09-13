(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Taiwan’s New Coronary Cases Surge After the Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday, the adjustment of the entry policy is still to be determined

China News Agency, Taipei, September 13th. After 83 days, Taiwan announced on the 13th that there were more than 46,000 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in a single day.

According to reports from Taiwan media such as China Times News Network, United News Network, and Central News Agency, September 9 to 11 is Taiwan’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Taiwan announced on the 12th that there were 25,346 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia locally; on the 13th, it announced 46,795 new cases, the most since June 23 (the peak of the last round of the epidemic). The single day with the largest number of new cases was announced.

At the press conference on the 13th, the spokesperson of the Taiwan authorities’ “epidemic command center” introduced that the number of cases increased that day (Tuesday) by 28% compared with last Tuesday.

The command center completed gene sequencing of 174 local cases last week, of which 88 were BA.5 variants, accounting for 50.6%. Luo Yijun, deputy head of the medical response team of the “epidemic epidemic command center”, said that more than half of the cases infected with the BA.5 mutant strain showed that BA.5 has become the mainstream mutant strain of Omicron on the island.

According to the current method used by the relevant departments of the Taiwan authorities to determine the repeated infection of the new crown pneumonia, Luo Yijun said that at present, a total of 14,400 people in Taiwan have been repeatedly diagnosed with the new crown virus.

Adjusting Taiwan’s entry policy since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic has been one of the hot topics on the island recently. Taiwan’s “epidemic command center” said on the 13th that the epidemic in Taiwan is on the rise, and whether the entry restrictions are lifted, “this week’s observation is very important.”

In addition, according to the statistics of the “CDC” of the Taiwan authorities, a total of 12 local cases of dengue fever have been found so far this year, including 10 in Kaohsiung and 2 in Taichung. (Finish)

