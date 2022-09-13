Home Business Sustainability, Fineco among global excellences: “EE +” rating confirmed on Standard Ethics
For the third consecutive year, the independent agency Standard Ethics confirmed Fineco’s rating at the “EE +” (Very Strong) level, thus positioning the Bank among the only two credit institutions in the world that have obtained the most solid sustainability rating currently assigned. .

Reasons for its decision, Standard Ethics underlines how in the last five years Fineco has constantly aligned itself with the indications on ESG issued by the UN, the OECD and the European Union. To do this, the Bank has acted on its sustainability governance model, on the quality of the working environment and the care of its stakeholders, on extra-financial reporting, on the identification of targets appropriate to its type of company, on the management of ESG risks and on the composition of its top management from the point of view of independence and gender equality. He has carried out adequate training activities (including on the subject of fair competition) and deals with the topic of technological innovations taking into account any related risks.

For these reasons, the agency announces that its vision on Fineco in the short and long term is positive.

Lorena Pelliciari, Chief Financial Officer and chairman of Fineco’s Sustainability Management Committee: “Long-term sustainability is part of Fineco’s DNA, which bases the Bank’s growth on a fair and transparent relationship with its stakeholders, and is therefore a natural consequence to include in our governance policy and processes aligned with the indications suggested by the main international bodies. It is a commitment that involves the whole bank, and the recognition of having reached such a high level represents both satisfaction and further motivation to continue on this path ”.

Fineco is part of the Standard Ethics Italian Index and the Standard Ethics Italian Banks Index, and is also included in the Euronext MIB ESG Index, in the FTSE4Good, in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, in the Nasdaq CRD Global Sustainability Index and in the S&P Global 1200 ESG index.

1 Standard Ethics provides non-financial evaluation judgments on the sustainability strategies of companies, identifying through the Standard Ethics Rating the positioning of the company analyzed with respect to international sustainability guidelines.

2 The “EE +” rating in the Standard Ethics Rating is associated with a “very strong compliance” rating with respect to sustainability principles, assigned to sustainable companies with a lower reputational risk profile and good long-term prospects.

