Theme funds are unsuccessful, but not the devil’s stuff

Business

Funds that serve popular investment themes are launched non-stop. Often, however, they only come onto the market when the trend has already gone far and most of the money has been made. They then disappear from the scene just as quickly as they came. Three quarters of the funds in the Scope category “Equities Sectors and Themes” have been on the market for less than five years. And those who have been granted a slightly longer life are often not convincing.

