Who is the woman that Aca Bulić left for Ana Ćurčić | Fun

Aca Bulić renewed his relationship with his former girlfriend and member of the Cooperative Ana Ćurčić

Their renewal of the relationship caused fierce comments on social networks, and Ana Ćurčić’s godmother Milena Kačavenda reacted on this occasion.

Aca Bulić started supporting Ana during her participation in the reality show, and at that time he was in an extramarital union with a woman who understood their “friendly relationship and the fact that he supported her during her stay in the Cooperative”.

The courier learns that Aca’s unmarried wife is called Anđela. She was in a relationship with Aco Bulić for seven years, and they were allegedly planning a wedding. Bulić escorted his partner of yesterday from Instagram, where she is not active and has no posts, and is followed by 238 people. On her profile is the website of the football club “Radnički”, which is owned by her former partner, which is why some believe that she was also employed there.

“Anđela was initially furious because of Bulić’s support for Ana, but in the end she dropped the ball. He assured her that he was helping her only as a friend and that there were no other emotions. By the way, after the finals, he brought Bulić to his house where he lived with Anđela Ana and Milena Kačavenda also drank coffee there. Anđela was kind, she talked nicely with Ana, but this is what happened only after a month,” said the unnamed source, adding that he is not aware whether Anđela has moved out of the house or will do that in the next few days.

