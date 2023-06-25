Home » Theo Hernandez and his girlfriend Zoe Cristofoli, the forbidden shots go viral again. PHOTO
Business

Theo Hernandez and his girlfriend Zoe Cristofoli, the forbidden shots go viral again. PHOTO

by admin
Theo Hernandez and his girlfriend Zoe Cristofoli, the forbidden shots go viral again. PHOTO

Zoe Cristofoli e Theo Herndandez

Theo Hernandez and Zoe Cristofoli, the “forbidden” spicy shots go viral again

Hot summer, not just on the thermometer. The jewel of Milan Theo Hernandez and his beautiful wife Zoe Christopher they are enjoying a well-deserved rest in the beautiful town of Ischia. Transparent water, sand and lots of fun: this is the perfect mix to recharge the batteries in view of the couple’s next commitments.

But today, on the web, users went wild when shots from some time ago went viral again. The two had been paparazzi aboard a boat in the midst of nothing short of hot effusions. “Wow, beautiful … but what are they doing?” Commented a user. “I preferred her ex to her… she was much prettier”, we still read. “Capri, the perfect place to rest … what envy!”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Resolution 23 of 09/01/2023 - Acquisition by the Most Excellent Chamber of portions of land located in Fiorentino, Sheet of Map 62, Parcels n. 47, no. 119, no. 131, no. 172, no. 173, no. 174, no. 239, no. 253, no. 265, no. 266, no. 267, and no. 327

You may also like

Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto

Massacre of Samarate, Nicolò Maja: “My father deserves...

Dr. Pox and Jay Chou in arrears of...

Ukrainian Deputy Minister: Energy transition secures peace

Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors:...

Stadler is working on a major project in...

Bagnoli, crazy costs for reclamation: 232 million are...

OnePlus Nord 3 Exposure: Dimensity 9000 Processor |...

The Swiss travel the longest in summer

Berlusconi, waiting for the will. The Fininvest node...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy