There is no VHF in the new Gubrist – and that’s just the beginning

Gubrist & Co.: The federal government switches off VHF technology in many car tunnels – the radio industry is sticking to it Although the radio industry would like to broadcast via VHF for longer than planned, the Federal Roads Office is getting serious: In the new Gubrist and Gotthard tunnel there is only DAB+. The decision could turn out to be hasty.

UKW radio no longer exists here: the new third Gubrist tube on the A1. Bild: Christian Merz/Keystone

April 22 was a good day for drivers: since then, cars have been driving through the third Gubrist tube on Zurich’s northern bypass. From July and after the final work has been completed, three lanes will be available in the direction of Bern on the section plagued by traffic jams.