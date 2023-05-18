Home » There is no VHF in the new Gubrist – and that’s just the beginning
Business

There is no VHF in the new Gubrist – and that’s just the beginning

by admin
There is no VHF in the new Gubrist – and that’s just the beginning

Gubrist & Co.: The federal government switches off VHF technology in many car tunnels – the radio industry is sticking to it

Although the radio industry would like to broadcast via VHF for longer than planned, the Federal Roads Office is getting serious: In the new Gubrist and Gotthard tunnel there is only DAB+. The decision could turn out to be hasty.

UKW radio no longer exists here: the new third Gubrist tube on the A1.

Bild: Christian Merz/Keystone

April 22 was a good day for drivers: since then, cars have been driving through the third Gubrist tube on Zurich’s northern bypass. From July and after the final work has been completed, three lanes will be available in the direction of Bern on the section plagued by traffic jams.

See also  Official announcement, new image and new LOGO of Kaiyi Automobile _TOM News

You may also like

Intel: Chip giant allegedly about to join German...

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad...

Micron to Invest $3.6 Billion in Japan for...

Tax revenue: the real estate crisis tears a...

Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at...

Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom,...

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but...

Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which...

Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584...

Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy