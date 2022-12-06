Home Business There may be a small drop in port inventory. It is expected that the short-term styrene market will mainly rise | Styrene_Sina Finance_Sina.com
There may be a small drop in port inventory. It is expected that the short-term styrene market will mainly rise

There may be a small drop in port inventory. It is expected that the short-term styrene market will mainly rise

Source: Jintou.com

On December 5, the styrene market rose. The price of styrene in Shandong was 7925.00 yuan/ton, up 1.28% from the previous trading day and down 0.94% year-on-year.

The pure benzene market is consolidating, and the cost support is average. Although the downstream is just in demand, the purchase intention is good, which has a certain support for the market. There may be a small drop in port inventory, which is good for the styrene market.

It is expected that the short-term styrene market will mainly rise.

(Article source: SunSir)

