Source: Jintou.com
On December 5, the styrene market rose. The price of styrene in Shandong was 7925.00 yuan/ton, up 1.28% from the previous trading day and down 0.94% year-on-year.
The pure benzene market is consolidating, and the cost support is average. Although the downstream is just in demand, the purchase intention is good, which has a certain support for the market. There may be a small drop in port inventory, which is good for the styrene market.
It is expected that the short-term styrene market will mainly rise.
(Article source: SunSir)
